The ‘disgusting’ texts Bec sent Steph after MAFS reunion dinner party, and her mature reply

5 hours ago

It all kicked off at the MAFS Australia reunion dinner party as it was revealed that Danny and Steph had been texting each other just days after he dumped Bec at the final vows, and the explosive MAFS bride sent Steph a nasty message later that evening.

Danny and Steph were sending each other love hearts, voice notes and selfies, one of which was actually a bikini photo, but both of them have insisted the messages were “innocent”. “I was having a conversation that I would’ve had with anyone. He’s a friend. That is it. I treat him like anyone else in this experiment,” Steph said.

Bec definitely didn’t see it that way though and after kicking off at the dinner party, she sent Steph a rude text at 12.31am. As revealed in screenshots sent to Chattr, she accused Steph of lying about the messages, writing: “What a deceitful liar you are. Wow. Don’t ever, ever, ever contact me again. I hope Daniel is worth it to you.”

However, Steph didn’t stoop to Bec’s level and reply with anger. Instead, she sent back a lovely mature message just five minutes later, at 12.36am, and apologised, even though she didn’t really do anything wrong.

“Hey Bec. I just wanted to reach out again and say how sorry I am for causing you such additional heartache to what you’re already going through. It really upsets me to know that you’re feeling the way you are, and then my actions have contributed to that. I really hate seeing you so upset,” she said.

“I can absolutely promise on everyone’s lives who mean anything to me in this entire world, that there are no deleted messages and there was absolutely no ill intent or harm intended by any of this. I seriously was just reaching out to a friend – there is absolutely nothing more to it.”

Steph continued: “I don’t know what else I can do or say to show you that I’m being honest and that I am truly sorry from the deepest part of my heart and soul. I’m sorry again. I hope you’re feeling a bit better today (or as best you can). S x.”

It doesn’t stop there. As revealed by the screenshots, Bec then called Steph out for forming a new friendship with her ex, saying it was completely unacceptable. Um, I think she’s allowed to be friends with whoever she likes?

“Thanks for the message. I appreciate the apology. To be clear, the issue for me was the level of familiarity and the timing of the messages given what I was dealing with,” Bec replied.

“You and Daniel weren’t friends and it’s baffling to me you think it was in any way acceptable to create a friendship with my ex-husband given the circumstances. I don’t wish you harm, but I’m choosing distance for now. I hope you respect that.”

Steph called the messages “disgusting” in an interview with Chattr and said: “I don’t have time or space or energy for someone who speaks to me like that in my life, there’s no way that I’ll be associated with someone like that… not interested.” Although Bec claims the messages weren’t even bad. Obviously.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine