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Bec reveals how she *really* felt when Danny blindsided her at MAFS Australia final vows

She really thought they were going to live happily ever after

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Bec was completely speechless when Danny brutally dumped her at the MAFS Australia final vows, walking off and breaking down into tears without saying a word. In interviews after the show, the bride has now revealed exactly how she felt in that moment, and I actually feel so bad for her.

“It was soul-destroying for me. It broke my heart. When I left I flew home that night and I didn’t get out of bed for five or six days. I just laid crying. It was just horrific. It was a shock for me. I just didn’t expect it to happen,” Bec told Chattr.

In another interview with Daily Mail Australia, Bec described the whole thing as “gut-wrenching,” because she truly believed that he was going to commit to her.

Credit: Channel Nine

“I walked down this amazing path, it was the most beautiful place. A little English fairy garden it looked like. And because we never really argued off camera I thought ‘This is about to be my happily ever after. You told me you’re falling in love with me. You were saving those three words for final vows.’ I expected him to tell me he loved me,” she recalled.

“I wrote my vows. Production had said be meaner, be meaner and I said ‘No’. And then he read his out and he dumped me. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever dealt with. It was just the most gut-wrenching, horrific thing. I just really believed him. I beleived him when he told me he was falling in love with me. I believed him when he said we were gonna make things work and he was moving.”

After Danny dumped her, Bec didn’t get angry or shout at him as everyone expected. “I didn’t even say anything, I just walked off. What’s there to say? My heart was broken,” she said.

Responding to people asking how Bec couldn’t see that Danny didn’t like her back, Bec added: “I was being told that he was falling in love with me, we were 100 per cent leaving together. So I very much walked down to final vows without an inkling that that was going to happen to me.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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