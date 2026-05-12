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‘The most horrific thing’: Bec reveals tragic phone call she and Danny had after MAFS final vows

‘I feel like a fool’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Bec and Danny crashed and burned at their MAFS Australia 2026 final vows. I’m sorry to put it that bluntly, but it’s the only way to describe the disaster of what happened.

After weeks and weeks of it seeming as though Bec was more into it than Danny was, it was all confirmed. Bec gushed over Danny in her final vows, and then when it was his turn to say his piece, he broke her heart. He effectively said they were toxic together, and he only liked her as a friend. She walked away in tears, and that was the end of their story.

Well, you might think it was the end. However, since the show has aired Bec has revealed more went down between herself and Danny after their MAFS final vows.

Bec and Danny at MAFS Australia 2026 final vows

via E4

Speaking to Nine, Bec said she “didn’t get out of bed for five days” after the breakup, and said she had a brutal phone call with her former groom Danny days after their split.

She said Danny told their co-star Sam that he would call her in a couple of days, but never did. Four days passed, so Bec decided to call Danny herself.

“He said to me, ‘I didn’t think I was enough for you. I didn’t even know if you were going to leave with me. You threw me under the bus at the last commitment ceremony. Love isn’t enough and I didn’t think we could bring children into this world’,” Bec explained.

But Bec had other ideas, and said from her perspective, she thought Danny was going to finally say “I love you” in his final vows. “He’d been telling me he was falling in love with me and was moving to Adelaide,” she said.

Bec said “ultimately Danny was never honest about his feelings” and said she believed he just wanted to be on TV. She added: “I think Daniel had a goal, and that goal was to make it to final vows and be on a TV show. I fell in love with him during that time but I fell in love with words and not actions. I feel like a fool but I believed him when he told me these things.”

Bec and Danny at MAFS Australia 2026 final vows

via E4

After the breakup, and around the time she shared the phone call with Danny, Bec really wasn’t in a good place. “I flew home that same day [as final vows] because I couldn’t be in Sydney anymore, and I didn’t get out of my bed for five days,” she said.

“I lay in bed and I didn’t eat. I just slept and cried. It was, it was truly one of the most horrific things I think that’s ever happened to me.”

The only positive we can take from all this is that Bec now has a hunky new boyfriend. So, there’s that!

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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