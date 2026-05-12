The Tab

Danny reveals the real reason he savagely dumped Bec at MAFS Australia final vows

It does make sense

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Danny brought the drama to the MAFS Australia 2026 final vows as her brutally dumped Bec at the altar, and he has revealed the real reason he did it.

Bec declared her vows first, confessing her love for Danny and talking about what a wonderful time she had in the experiment. She had no idea that Danny was about to break things off and was left totally speechless when he ended things. Bec ran off crying and didn’t say a word to her husband.

Speaking about why he made the brutal decision to Daily Mail Australia, Danny explained that he viewed the whole experience as an “experiment,” which is why he kept trying to make things work when they clearly weren’t seeing eye to eye. However, when he got to the end, he realised it wasn’t an experiment anymore and had to decide if the marriage would work in the real world.

Credit: Channel Nine

“When I was writing ‘stay’ I was basing it off the last week and if we could grow in the experiment. It’s an experiment. It’s referred to as an experiment 50 times a week on the episodes. You’ve got three experts there helping you with your relationship. It’s an experiment. And that’s the way I looked at it,” he said.

“But then when we got to the end, it’s not an experiment no more. It’s do you want to take this relationship into the real world or do you want to walk away. And at that time, I didn’t think we had enough to last in the real world.”

I was hoping he was going to say something really evil, but honestly, he’s not wrong. It is an experiment at the end of the day and he did what he was supposed to do. The entire point of the final vows is to decide if it will work on the outside. But leading Bec on by telling her he loved her and making her his girlfriend when he clearly didn’t like her? That wasn’t fair.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Bec has new boyfriend after MAFS Australia 2026

Bec has a new boyfriend after MAFS Australia 2026, and he’s a fit male escort?!

Oh no! Rachel and Steven broke up just days after MAFS Australia 2026 final vows and it’s messy

They’re both loved up, so meet Gia and Scott’s new partners after MAFS Australia

Latest

Wait, David tried to win Alissa back after major ‘regret’ at MAFS Australia final vows?!

Ellissa Bain

‘He’s been trying to make amends ever since’

‘The most horrific thing’: Bec reveals tragic phone call she and Danny had after MAFS final vows

Hayley Soen

‘I feel like a fool’

This brutal thing Danny said to Bec days before MAFS Australia final vows changes everything

Ellissa Bain

I can’t believe he said that

Millie Bobby Brown’s husband called ‘useless’ for resurfaced pics of her struggling with baby

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The actress has just had her first Mother’s Day

Summer is Here: New pop-up ice cream and coffee shop open in Lancaster

Amy Laird

The shop also offers crafted coffee, tea, homemade refreshers

Danny reveals the real reason he savagely dumped Bec at MAFS Australia final vows

Ellissa Bain

It does make sense

Here are the five best brunch spots in Lancaster to try this summer

Charlotte Hutchinson

What could be better than an iced coffee and French toast in the sun?

‘I’ll key your car’: Lancaster University study finds AI can mirror aggressive language

Grace Chesworth

Chat GPT might be worse than your toxic ex

Here are the seven most embarrassing things every Lancaster Uni student has experienced

Zoe Lavender

Being late to a 9am in George Fox is a canon event

AI sports cam trend, Korean baseball

Everyone is, so here’s how to do the vibey AI sports cam trend you’re seeing everywhere

Hayley Soen

They look so good

Worst Ex Ever: Varya Malina shares shocking update on 90 Day Fiancé partner Geoffrey Paschel

Hayley Soen

‘Every day I am scared for his life’

All the Cardiff University buildings used as filming locations in ITV drama Believe Me

Harry Youlten

Camera crews in your study space?

Bec has new boyfriend after MAFS Australia 2026

Bec has a new boyfriend after MAFS Australia 2026, and he’s a fit male escort?!

Hayley Soen

He charges $1k an hour

Oh no! Rachel and Steven broke up just days after MAFS Australia 2026 final vows and it’s messy

Hayley Soen

He said some pretty horrible things to her

Guys, I just found out you can change the Spotify app to light mode and here’s how to do it

Ellissa Bain

It’s so pretty

Exam season is here! Here are the best seats to get in Cardiff University libraries

Rosie Connold

Because we know what exam season can get like

‘I didn’t know what to say’: Trisha Paytas says Cassie n-word comment in Euphoria was improv

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She shared all the behind the scenes details

Benedict Cumberbatch gets into ‘peak British’ street row with fellow cyclist in London

Sara Maruboyina

One X user called it the ‘BBC drama that accidentally spilled onto the streets’

Review: Berlin Berlin

Agathe Bernard-Bacot

Putting on a French play from Scratch in an English-speaking university: An impossible challenge?

Cassie from Euphoria’s latest NSFW OnlyFans f*tish scenes slammed as ‘humiliation ritual’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This is all a bit much