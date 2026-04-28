MAFS Australia’s Danny reveals how he *really* felt when Bec blurted out ‘I love you’

2 hours ago

The fallout from Bec telling Danny she loves him on MAFS Australia is still ongoing, and the groom has opened up about how he really felt when she said those three all-important words.

It happened during last week’s commitment ceremony, when Bec suddenly declared, “I love you” on the couch in front of the experts. Danny didn’t say it back, and he still seemed shellshocked about it at this week’s commitment ceremony.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, Danny said he was caught totally off guard and had no idea it was coming. “Normally when a girl tells you they love you, they give you like breadcrumbs beforehand,” he said. “Bec didn’t give me any breadcrumbs. She didn’t allude to it. She didn’t give me hints. Then it just came out of nowhere.”

Danny continued: “Bec’s obviously a bit ahead of me with the feelings. You can’t force love. You’re either going to love someone or you’re not. I’m just going with the flow and seeing where it goes.”

The groom said a similar thing in an interview with Nine: “I was just shocked when I heard it. Normally, girls would hint towards that. I was thrown a little bit but with Bec you never know what to expect. I don’t even think she knows what to expect.”

He said it was the retreat that really heightened the feelings for Bec, as she loved that he stuck up for her. “She mentioned that I was a safe space, which was a nice thing to hear. I think that’s what really amplified Bec’s feelings.” he said. Then, their romantic weekend away amplified things even more.

Bec claims she knew Danny didn’t feel the same way, and she didn’t actually plan on blurting it out at the commitment ceremony. She told Chattr: “I definitely did not plan on telling him at the Commitment Ceremony at all. I did not plan that at all. I definitely would have waited a few weeks.” However, she doesn’t regret it.

“I know people are going to come back and go, ‘she’s a crazy person’ but they haven’t seen an accurate representation of that relationship. I knew that Danny didn’t feel that way, but at the same time, as you’ve seen this whole season, what you see is what you get, the good, the bad, and the ugly.” She continued: “It’s how I felt in the moment, and I don’t regret telling him that I love him, because that’s how I feel.”

Bec has clapped back at people saying she shouldn’t have told him she loved him, claiming their marriage was a lot happier than what we have seen on screen.

“In mine and Danny’s opinion, the relationship you’ve seen up until this retreat is not really reflective of what we were really like,” she explained,” she said. “Our honeymoon was incredible. You guys saw half a day, in comparison to the other six and a half days we were there.

“Throughout this time, these two and a bit months that we were in this experiment, Danny and I were building such strong foundations with one another. And the retreat was the cherry on top for me, the protection, him taking me out of there, the incredible two days that we had outside of that retreat, when we were sitting there saying, Are we leaving together? We’ll just go back to Melbourne, to Danny’s place.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

Featured images credit: Channel Nine