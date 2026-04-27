Three brides lined up for MAFS spin-off Second Marriage at First Sight and it’s shaping up well

5 hours ago

Three brides are now said to be lined up for the new MAFS spin-off, Second Marriage at First Sight. The show, called SMAFS, will see icons from the UK and Australian versions of the show returning for a second chance at love, marrying members of the public.

The series will feature former cast members from the UK and Australia versions of the show, and they will marry new strangers, from the other side of the world. Former UK cast members will be matched with an Australian newbie, and the Australian former participants with a new member of the British public.

There will be 24 episodes of the new show, and Channel 4 has promised eight legendary MAFS cast members are going to be involved. That’s four from the UK, four from Australia.

So far, there have been three brides rumoured to be taking part in Second Marriage at First Sight. We have some wronged former brides, and even a villain for good measure.

Emma Barnes

The first cast member rumoured to be coming back was revealed as Emma Barnes from MAFS UK 2024. She was partnered up with Caspar during the series, but things didn’t work out.

An insider said: “MAFS UK fans fell in love with Emma when she starred on the show in 2024. She had a difficult time with her husband, Caspar, who told her he wasn’t attracted to curvier women, and watching how Emma dealt with this blow made her a firm favourite with viewers.

“While she and Casper didn’t work out, Casper has gone on to get married in real life, and now hopefully Emma will get her shot at a happy ending. She has had meetings with Channel 4 bosses about starring on Second Marriage at First Sight, which will see her paired with an Australian groom.”

Jay Howard

According to The Sun, MAFS UK 2023 bride Jay Howard has been in meetings about returning to the show. Jay was married to Luke Worley, who was axed from the show following a physical altercation with fellow groom, Jordan Gayle. This meant Jay also had to cut short her time in the experiment.

A source told the publication: “Jay is in the mix to have another shot at love. She was very popular with viewers, who loved her feisty yet vulnerable nature, and while things didn’t work out with Luke, she proved to be a very memorable bride.

“Channel 4 is keen to see Jay on the franchise again, and think she would bring both heart and humour to the Second Marriage at First Sight spin off.”

Hannah Norburn

Of course, we need a villain. Hannah was married to Stephen on the UK show in 2024, before they split. She ended up having a cheating scandal with Orson. Hannah then came to the reunion hand-in-hand with Ryan, raising eyebrows once again.

A source told The Sun: “Hannah created fireworks when she starred on MAFS UK, and was embroiled in a cheating scandal after groom Orson caught her eye while she was still married to Stephen.

“She is great telly and bosses are hopeful she will whip up plenty of drama on Second Marriage at First Sight. Talks are ongoing at the moment and the final cast will be nailed down very soon, but it’s looking really promising.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.