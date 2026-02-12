The Tab

It’s official! ‘Second Marriage at First Sight’ is coming with UK and Australia cast members

SMAFS will be 24 episodes and sounds amazing

Hayley Soen

Channel 4 has today revealed a new show called Second Marriage at First Sight. And yes, that’s exactly what you think it is. We’re getting some of our favourite cast members back to give the show another go. There have been rumours of a spin-off for a while, but it’s now actually happening!

The series will have cast members from the UK and Australia versions, and they will have to marry across editions. UK cast members will be matched with an Australian, Australians with a Brit.

There will be 24 episodes of the new show, being called SMAFS, and Channel 4 has promised eight legendary MAFS cast members are going to be involved. The hopeful (still) singles will return with open hearts to finding love again, and open minds to consider uprooting their entire lives to the other side of the world.

The experiment will begin again in the UK, where each couple will navigate cultural clashes and old wounds before they head to Australia to meet friends and family on the other side of the world and face the ultimate decision: Who will consider uprooting their life for love?

Second Marriage at First Sight

via Channel 4

Will the Brits tempt their partners to trade beach life for rain? Or will love pull them towards a fresh start under sunnier skies? For these second-timers there’s more at stake than ever before. These brides and grooms aren’t just risking their hearts again, they’re risking everything, their friendships, careers and their homes, as one half of each couple takes a gamble on the possibility of a new life and new love on the other side of the world.

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Channel 4’s Head of Reality Entertainment, Steve Handley said:  “These eight well-loved MAFS singles didn’t find lasting love the first time, but they haven’t given up – and neither have we. Everyone deserves a second chance at love and this time they’re saying ‘I do’ to a stranger on the other side of the world, risking absolutely everything for another shot at getting it right. I think it will be our greatest love story yet.”

The show will be made by CPL Productions, and CEO Murray Boland said: “We’re so looking forward to this. Research shows people in Australia have more successful and enduring relationships with Britons than any other nationality, so we are genuinely hopeful that our brave singles can finally find the love they have been looking for.”

I can’t wait!

Vic and Christine from Love Is Blind season 10

The brutal reason Netflix sent Love Is Blind couple Vic and Christine to Malibu not Mexico

Hayley Soen

Creators had a specific reason it was them over anyone else

It’s official! ‘Second Marriage at First Sight’ is coming with UK and Australia cast members

Hayley Soen

SMAFS will be 24 episodes and sounds amazing

LUSU elections: What do they actually mean and how they could effect you

Emma Netscher

LUSU have announced the election for Students’ Union Full Time Officer posts for 2026/27, so here’s a breakdown of what that actually means

bridgerton spicy scenes

An overly thought-out ranking of Bridgerton’s most swoon-worthy spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

Those Bridgerton boys do love a tree

‘Are we well?’: Love Island’s Amber Gill calls Belle a ‘hypocrite’ in fiery TikTok vid

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She did not hold back

Love Is Blind’s Steven sues woman after sexual assault accusations, here’s what both claim

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Steven has denied everything

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

These resurfaced clips of Hudson and Connor before Heated Rivalry answer lingering questions

Kieran Galpin

They’ve been queening out since day one

University of Nottingham awarded £2 million for the construction of an MRI facility

Eloise O'Neill

The facility will make advancements in understanding neurodegenerative diseases

Expert reveals why it’s raining so much, and yes, our winter is basically stuck on loop

Hebe Hancock

Give me a BREAK

Zayn admits he ‘spoke to other women’ during Gigi Hadid and Perrie Edwards relationships

Ellissa Bain

This is SO much worse than saying he never loved Gigi

