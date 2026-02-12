It’s official! ‘Second Marriage at First Sight’ is coming with UK and Australia cast members

3 hours ago

Channel 4 has today revealed a new show called Second Marriage at First Sight. And yes, that’s exactly what you think it is. We’re getting some of our favourite cast members back to give the show another go. There have been rumours of a spin-off for a while, but it’s now actually happening!

The series will have cast members from the UK and Australia versions, and they will have to marry across editions. UK cast members will be matched with an Australian, Australians with a Brit.

There will be 24 episodes of the new show, being called SMAFS, and Channel 4 has promised eight legendary MAFS cast members are going to be involved. The hopeful (still) singles will return with open hearts to finding love again, and open minds to consider uprooting their entire lives to the other side of the world.

The experiment will begin again in the UK, where each couple will navigate cultural clashes and old wounds before they head to Australia to meet friends and family on the other side of the world and face the ultimate decision: Who will consider uprooting their life for love?

Will the Brits tempt their partners to trade beach life for rain? Or will love pull them towards a fresh start under sunnier skies? For these second-timers there’s more at stake than ever before. These brides and grooms aren’t just risking their hearts again, they’re risking everything, their friendships, careers and their homes, as one half of each couple takes a gamble on the possibility of a new life and new love on the other side of the world.

Channel 4’s Head of Reality Entertainment, Steve Handley said: “These eight well-loved MAFS singles didn’t find lasting love the first time, but they haven’t given up – and neither have we. Everyone deserves a second chance at love and this time they’re saying ‘I do’ to a stranger on the other side of the world, risking absolutely everything for another shot at getting it right. I think it will be our greatest love story yet.”

The show will be made by CPL Productions, and CEO Murray Boland said: “We’re so looking forward to this. Research shows people in Australia have more successful and enduring relationships with Britons than any other nationality, so we are genuinely hopeful that our brave singles can finally find the love they have been looking for.”

I can’t wait!

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.