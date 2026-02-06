Amy from MAFS UK reveals she’s had a hair transplant with graphic videos from recovery

31 mins ago

Amy Kenyon from MAFS UK 2024 has revealed she’s had a hair transplant, and has shared some pretty graphic videos. Amy was married to Luke on the show, but that all broke down in the most dramatic final vows MAFS UK has ever seen.

Since the show, Amy has been quite open about getting work done. She’s previously said she got so many negative comments about her looks when she was on TV, so she had some eye surgery and new breast implants. She’s previously had fillers, and filler removal.

Now, Amy has been sharing videos of a recent hair transplant she’s had. Amy has been uploading daily TikToks of her recovery, and just to warn you, it’s very graphic.

Amy explained she has taken out all of her hair extensions, and didn’t even know girls could get transplants too. “I just want a smaller forehead,” she said. Amy explained she wanted to have a fuller hair line around the edges, where it’s gone “thin”.

The next video was her day one recovery, and Amy herself admitted it was a lot. “I genuinely don’t think I can show you guys what I look like right now,” she said. She described it as “horrific” and said her forehead had really swollen up. “I’m not going to lie, I’m slightly traumatised,” she said, revealing what she looked like.

@amyvictoriakenyon Hair transplant recovery day one… horrified 😂 I think this one is definitely about trusting the process 🤕 Other than looking like Frankenstein, the transplant itself was actually quite enjoyable, no pain at all 🥰 Who wants to see the back?! It’s scarier 😟 #hairtransplant #transplant #recovery #hairtok @British Hair Clinic ♬ original sound – amyvictoriakenyon

Amy then showed the back of her head fully bandaged up, where her grafts were taken from. “I had 1,300 grafts taken out the back of my head and inserted round the front,” she said.

The next video Amy posted she shared with a trigger warning. This was her taking the bandage off the back of her head, and showed it drenched in blood. The patch on the back of her head was bald, and covered in red dots from the grafts. She said there was no pain, but joked the back of her head was freezing.

@amyvictoriakenyon Part 2 – Trigger warning lol ⛔️ ‼️ ⚠️ Bandage off to reveal what I personally think is worse than looking like megamind 😅 Once the back of my head has healed I’ll be able to easily cover this! Just have to keep telling myself It’s going to be worth it 😅🙏🏼 #hairtransplant #hairtok #fyp ♬ original sound – amyvictoriakenyon

In her day three update, Amy said she’s still swollen and “looking like Megamind”. She has started applying treatment to the back of her head, but said it’s still “horrifying” to look at.

@amyvictoriakenyon Day 3 Hair Transplant – how I woke up yesterday morning 😐💡 – am I a drama queen???? Can’t believe I’m actually sharing this on social media if I’m honest but here we are 🤷🏼‍♀️ I wonder how big my head can actually swell 😂 Nothing interesting happening today or tomorrow so I’ll give you another update in a few days 🫶🏼 #hairtransplant #hairtok #wtf #hairtransformation #CapCut ♬ original sound – amyvictoriakenyon

Trust the process!

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.