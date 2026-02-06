The Tab

You can stay in Benedict’s romantic ‘My Cottage’ from Bridgerton, and it’s not even expensive

I’m booking immediately

Season four of Bridgerton is serving fairytale energy, and one location in particular has us completely feral. Benedict Bridgerton’s countryside escape, charmingly (and somewhat misleadingly) named My Cottage, quickly becomes the setting for one of the show’s most intimate and tension-filled storylines.

In the new season, Benedict finds himself unexpectedly isolated at the estate with Sophie, after drama unfolds at Cavender House. Away from the pressures of society and the ever-watchful eyes of the ton, the pair’s chemistry finally gets the space it needs to simmer… and then absolutely boil over. Let’s just say the countryside proves very good for emotional breakthroughs.

“My Cottage” is anything but small. The sweeping estate offers the perfect backdrop for longing glances, romantic walks, and even the occasional impulsive skinny dip. With its rolling grounds and historic architecture, it’s basically a dream setting for anyone who’s ever wanted to star in their own period drama fantasy.

But here’s the best part for people who instantly added the location to their travel bucket list: Benedict’s retreat isn’t just a set, it’s a real place you can visit.

In real life, My Cottage is Loseley Park, a stunning Tudor manor nestled in the Surrey Hills in England. The historic estate has become a popular filming location thanks to its picture-perfect gardens, grand interiors, and distinctly romantic atmosphere. Beyond the world of Bridgerton, it regularly hosts weddings and lavish events.

Visitors can tour the house and gardens throughout the year, giving people the chance to wander through the same elegant spaces where Benedict and Sophie’s love story unfolds onscreen.

The estate has a range of one to two bedroom cottages on its grounds that can be booked by the day or week (email for information). The rooms are rustic and cosy, featuring high vaulted ceilings, exposed timber beams and four-poster beds. The price of a stay at My Cottage is available on request, but similar properties in the area are priced between £157 and £311 per night, according to Expedia. 

So if season four has left you dreaming of dramatic countryside confessions and candlelit corridors, Loseley Park might be the closest thing to living inside your own Bridgerton moment, minus the gossip columns (hopefully).

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

Suchismita Ghosh

She is described as a ‘model prisoner’

Cardiff University students frustrated over ‘unfair’ ticket war for Welsh Varsity rugby match

Hawra Ghor

Thousands of Cardiff students battled it out in a randomised ticket queue

Bridgerton season four errors

All the annoying niggly little errors and mistakes people have spotted in Bridgerton season four

Hayley Soen

I can’t sleep at night

https://thetab.com/2026/01/28/good-lord-theres-a-new-teaser-for-the-gay-bonnie-blue-stunt-so-meet-some-of-the-1000-bottoms

Now that it’s ‘ready’, here are all the vulgar details of the gay 1,000 bottoms OnlyFans stunt

Kieran Galpin

‘We are beating Bonnie Blue’

This silly plot hole in Bridgerton season four means Sophie’s history makes no sense

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Here are the friendships and feuds of Love Island 2025 as they all unfollow each other

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can’t believe this iconic duo have split

bridgertons at the masquerade ball

Here’s exactly who every Bridgerton is dressed as at the ball, and the hidden meanings why

Claudia Cox

Pirate Colin is back and nature is healed

what happens Bridgerton season four part two book

I can’t wait! So here’s what actually happens in Bridgerton season four part two, as per the book

Suchismita Ghosh

Spoilers ahead!

Is Lucy Letby appealing? What we know about the status of her conviction today

Hayley Soen

The Netflix documentary questions her guilt

Despite its diversity, accent bias runs rife in Bridgerton – and as a northerner, it stings

Francesca Eke

Diversity only goes so far when all the leading servants are northern

