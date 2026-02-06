The Tab

Clue hidden in plain sight hints how Benedict will figure out who Sophie is in Bridgerton

How did I miss this?!

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

People think they’ve worked out exactly how Benedict will finally discover Sophie is the Lady in Silver in Bridgerton in season four, part two, and it’s actually so obvious.

In part one, we see Benedict meet Sophie at a masquerade ball and go on a mission to find her, completely unaware she’s the maid he’s been getting close to. Everything will be revealed in the second part, which arrives on Netflix on 26th February, and people are convinced her necklace is the key.

Throughout the first four episodes, Sophie’s necklace is highlighted multiple times, and that can’t just be a coincidence. First, we see her wearing the necklace at the masquerade ball. Then, she’s still wearing the same one when she leaves Lady Araminta and is rescued by Benedict.

Credit: Netflix

When they arrive at My Cottage, the maid, Mrs Crabtree, finds Sophie a dress to wear and specifically points out the jewellery, saying, “That is a lovely pendant. Is there a story behind it?” Sophie says there’s no meaning behind it and quickly hides the necklace in a wooden drawer.

However, she’s wearing it once again when she leaves My Cottage, and the whole time she’s working as a maid for the Bridgertons, it’s still around her neck. The top part of her maid’s outfit is sheer, so you can just see it poking through, and it seems like the show is doing this on purpose to point to the necklace having hidden importance.

People are fully convinced the necklace is the secret tool online, with one person writing: “I have a theory, that maybe Benedict will figure out Sohpie is the Lady in Silver because during the ball, she was wearing her mother’s necklace. And when he was drawing her, there was a clip of her necklace that he included in his drawing.”

@ana_mariea036

#bridgertonseason4 #bridgerton #benophie #benedictbridgerton #shophie Can’t wait for part 2 to find out…..

♬ original sound – Hoop Tempo

“I think it’ll probably come into play! It has been pointed out deliberately a few times in both just lingering shots and Mrs Crabtree asking about it. So I think you could be right about it being important later on,” someone else agreed.

Another said: “Yes! It’s one of those things where you wonder, ‘Why point it out? Why worth mentioning?'”

In the Bridgerton books, Benedict figures out who Sophie is while she’s playing a game with his younger sister Hyacinth. She’s blindfolded, and he puts two and two together because half of her face is covered in the same way as it was at the masquerade ball. However, it’s very possible that the producers will change this for the TV show.

Credit: Netflix

Featured image by: Netflix

Kristen Stewart reveals she feels ‘haunted’ by Princess Diana, after playing her in biopic

Hebe Hancock

‘I can cry about her at any moment’

Amy from MAFS UK has had a hair transplant

Amy from MAFS UK reveals she’s had a hair transplant with graphic videos from recovery

Hayley Soen

I’m a bit shook up

Nottingham students were sent on a scavenger hunt to find £1000 worth of hidden gift cards

Leah Jackson

The vouchers were hidden around Nottingham University and Nottingham Trent campuses

Who Anamaria Vartolomei is, as she’s spotted leaving hotel with Timothée Chalamet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s a huge French it girl

Clue hidden in plain sight hints how Benedict will figure out who Sophie is in Bridgerton

Ellissa Bain

How did I miss this?!

Margot Robbie dragged for wearing dead woman’s hair bracelet, but the backstory is quite cool

Kieran Galpin

Wearing the replica has seen Margot branded ‘disrespectful’

Guys, it turns out Luke Thompson improvised THAT super steamy Bridgerton stairwell moment

Hebe Hancock

You know, with the fingers

Bridgerton star reveals real reason Lady Araminta kept Sophie around for years despite hating her

Suchismita Ghosh

Katie Leung has explained the real motive behind it

This is exactly who is smoking or vaping in the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

Um, they’re all doing snus too?

Here’s how to get into your sporty fitness era for the new semester at Cardiff University

Maisie Cleall

Time to trade late-night essay marathons for actual marathons?

