Benedict actor shares another logical reason he didn’t recognise Sophie in Bridgerton

It finally makes sense

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Everyone still can’t fathom how Benedict didn’t recognise Sophie from the ball in Bridgerton season four, and the actor who plays him has shared another interesting take.

It seems absolutely stupid that the Bridgerton brother didn’t recognise the maid’s eyes, mouth or voice. That tiny mask at the masquerade ball didn’t hide her entire identity! A producer has already spoken out and blamed the class divide, saying Benedict would never expect the lady to be a housemaid. However, Luke Thompson has a slightly different opinion.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he explained that Benedict is completely blind to Sophie because of the fantasy he is replaying over and over in his head.

“It’s not really about literally whether or not he would have recognised [her]. It’s interesting because I think it says something about Benedict, that he is… in some way, it’s his flaw, right? He’s a bit blind,” he said.

“I mean, from a poetic point of view, it’s like Benedict can’t tie up fantasy and reality. They’re two separate things and he wants them both separately so that he can just do both. The scary thing, I guess, is that falling in love is mixing both of those things. It’s the romance, and it’s also being with someone for the long haul in the real world. His M.O. is his weakest spot, really.”

Credit: Netflix

Basically, Sophie just doesn’t fit into this fantasy about the Lady in Silver that he is so obsessed with. Benedict thinks the girl he met at the ball is the daughter of a lord who he’s going to marry, so is totally blind to any other explanation.

He continued: “It’s a really lovely moment, I think, because it’s sort of unexpected. You’re like, ‘Surely he can see!’ But then we’re all blind, do you know what I mean? We all go and do things for years, or don’t think to do things for years, or aren’t aware of things for ages, and then suddenly the penny drops. We all have blind spots, and there’s Benedict’s.”

