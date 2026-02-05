Every Regency era dating rule that Benedict and Sophie already broke in Bridgerton (whoops)

1 hour ago

Bridgerton season four is filled with angst. Both Benedict and Sophie worry that being in a romantic relationship with each other would ruin their reputations. The thing is, Benedict and Sophie have already broken, like, a thousand Regency dating rules.

They dared speak to each other

This seems rather strange to us, but back in the day, it was rude to go up to a stranger and start talking. A mutual acquaintance must formally introduce both of you, then you’re good to go. This has come up in Bridgerton before. In season three, Violet thought it was really rude that John Stirling showed up at the house before someone had formally introduced him to Francesca.

Sophie and Benedict just start chatting, without any introduction. How impolite! This would be odd behaviour, even if Sophie wasn’t of a lower social class than Benedict.

Skin contact

In Bridgerton, it seems to be a very big deal if an unmarried man and woman are alone together without a chaperone. Georgian England doesn’t seem to actually have been as strict as this. In Jane Austen books, singles often speak together when nobody is around, and it’s not a big deal. Nobody forces Mr Darcy to marry Lizzie Bennet, do they?

Sneaking off from a ball isn’t a crime. But it would be considered pretty dicey to dance without gloves (and for the young gentleman to feel her up afterwards).

Calling each other by their actual names

First names were seen as really personal and intimate. You’d address someone by their title and surname, unless they were a close relative, or child, or dog. To be fair to Sophie, she does keep calling Benedict “Mr Bridgerton”. He always refers to her as “Sophie”, though, which is pretty weird.

Whatever they were doing on the staircase

Yes, premarital sex was seen as scandalous and sinful and whatnot. Although, it probably happened quite a lot. A study did find that 39 per cent of brides in rural parishes in the 1810s were already pregnant. It would make sense that the number would be lower for the aristocratic debutantes we see in Bridgerton, though. So yes, Benedict and Sophie broke the rules with their x-rated antics on the staircase. But they definitely weren’t the first people to do so…

