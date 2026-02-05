The real reason Bridgerton’s makeup suddenly looks so different this season

3 hours ago

One of the biggest talking points from Bridgerton season three wasn’t even the plot: It was the makeup. People quickly clocked that the beauty looks felt completely different from the soft, barely-there glam of the first two seasons, and not everyone was thrilled about it.

Earlier Bridgerton seasons leaned more towards a delicate, period-inspired aesthetic. Makeup was subtle and romantic, with flushed cheeks, soft lips, and skin that looked natural rather than overly styled. But season three went in a totally different direction.

Bridgerton makeup over the years. All I can say is……THANK GOD! pic.twitter.com/nNrNvIVDZZ — Nadz⚓️ (@Benophie2) November 20, 2025

Designed by Erika Ökvist, the show embraced what she described as a “modern beauty” approach instead of strict historical accuracy. Think radiant, pearly skin, sculpted brows, and high-fashion eye looks that felt closer to a runway than a Regency ballroom.

Penelope Featherington’s glow-up was the biggest example. Smoky eyes, peachy tones, highlighter, and glamorous lashes all became part of her transformation.

People felt it clashed with the early 19th-century setting, pointing out that heavy makeup, fake tan, and visible shimmer would have been frowned upon at the time, with one person saying the looks felt “very unrealistic for the era”.

Penelope’s glittery eyeshadow and false lashes were particularly dragged online, while Francesca was hit with “iPhone face” accusations for looking too modern on screen.

So when the first glimpses of season four dropped, people immediately noticed something had changed again. The makeup looked more toned down, less glossy, and closer to the understated vibe of earlier seasons, although not everyone was convinced.

Some have said actors looked “washed out” in the trailer, while others complained the wigs now looked too stiff and frumpy, suggesting the show might have swung too far away from the glam aesthetic.

The real reason behind the shift? A change in the makeup team. Season three featured makeup work from Jessie Deol, while season four is led by designer Nic Collins, bringing a completely different creative approach.

Collins has explained that the softer look also ties directly into new character Sophie’s storyline. Unlike the high-society glamour of previous leads, Sophie is guarded and deliberately keeps a low profile. “She’s very neat and keeps herself immaculate so she can’t be criticised,” Collins told Glamour, adding that her simple maid look was designed to help her blend into the background without drawing attention.

So, the dramatic shifts aren’t random; they’re a mix of new creative leadership and storytelling choices shaping how Bridgerton’s world looks on screen.

Featured image credit: Netflix