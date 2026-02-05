People have noticed a piercing error in Bridgerton season four, and now I can’t unsee it

5 hours ago

Remember when Game of Thrones accidentally left a Starbucks cup in shot, or when Stranger Things let a very modern Under Armour logo slip through the cracks? Well, now Bridgerton has joined the club with a small (and honestly pretty harmless) editor error of its own, and yes, it involves a piercing.

Season four of the beloved Regency-era Netflix drama dropped on 29th January, much to the delight of people who’ve been patiently waiting for the next instalment. This time around, the story focuses on Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, also known as the mysterious lady in silver.

While we’ve all been busy swooning over the romance, people have noticed something slightly… modern.

Not people in Bridgerton having a tragus piercing 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rI4hEBUiiz — mina🔮 (@daisysdexies) January 30, 2026

A tragus ear piercing is clearly visible on a female character reading Lady Whistledown, in one quick shot. This specific piercing style didn’t really become popular in the West until the 1980s, emerging from the modern body-piercing movement rather than historical Regency fashion.

And that wasn’t the only detail people clocked. One person shared a clip of Katie Leung, who plays Lady Araminta Gun, pointing out what appears to be a small plaster (or Band-Aid, if you’re American) on the top of her ear, likely covering up a piercing.

That said, not everyone thinks these errors are a big deal. Many people were quick to point out that Bridgerton has never claimed to be historically accurate. The show is famously a reimagined, modernised take on the Regency era, complete with contemporary music covers, diverse casting, and fashion choices that lean more fantasy than documentary.

Honestly, a tiny flesh-coloured plaster or a modern piercing probably isn’t the end of the world. Still, there’s a chance Netflix could quietly edit the detail out, something the platform has done before, including removing that accidental Under Armour logo from Stranger Things after people noticed it.

Featured image credit: Netflix