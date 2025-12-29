The Tab
There’s a glaring error in the new Stranger Things, and it’s so bad Netflix already removed it

It’s giving Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Just when you thought Stranger Things’ new batch of episodes couldn’t get dragged more, people have clocked a glaring editing error involving Under Armour, Holly Wheeler, and what I can only assume is a very chaotic writers’ room.

Holly Wheeler has been perhaps the most central character of Stranger Things season five, which is questionable enough on its own. In episode seven, The Bridge, Holly wakes up in Dimension X with a fleshy tube connected to her mouth. She manages to push her hands and feet through the membrane, which is when people noticed a silly mistake. On Holly’s sleeve, the Under Armour logo is in full view, the same Under Armour that was founded in 1996. Season five of Stranger Things takes place in 1987…

The clip has since been shared to TikTok and Twitter, where one person wrote: “This ruins everything.”

“That’s actually an insane mistake if you consider how many people had to have watched over this before it was released,” another said.

Similarly, on Twitter, someone else shared another angle with: “Stranger Things clearly missed that Under Armour wasn’t in the 80s…”

Other people questioned whether it was product placement, but surely a brand would want its logo shown in a context that actually makes sense? Other people are not bothered at all, suggesting viewers need to touch some grass.

Stranger Thing

Credit: Netflix

“I refuse to believe anyone actually cares this much about an Under Armour logo being shown for less than a second,” someone said.

Since the error went viral, it seems Netflix have gone back and edited out the logo. It’s outright vanished from the scene, and now it’s just a plain black sleeve. Sneaky.

Under Armour isn’t the only error people have noticed in Stranger Things

@petrakpatasi

i think i found a mistaks #strangerthings #strangerthings5 #volume5 #hollywheeler #strangerthingspart2 #mistakes #dufferbrothers #strangerthingspart2 #strangerthingscast #strangerthings3 #hollywood #mikewheeler #vecna #vecna #noahschnapp #vecnastrangerthings

♬ original sound – petra

Spotting strange objects or references in TV shows is nothing new, with the most famous example being *that* Starbucks cup in Game of Thrones. In the most recent episode, people also saw Steve wearing Nike Air Maxes, and not the kind that were available in the 1980’s.

That being said, in the comments of the original TikTok, there were a few false errors. One person said that Jonathan was wearing an Apple Watch, but it was actually just a digital watch. Others spotted Nancy wearing GUESS jeans, but they too were popular in the ’80s.

Netflix have been approached for comment.

Featured image credit: Netflix

Vecna 12 kids Stranger Things 5

Vecna needing exactly 12 kids in Stranger Things 5 ties back to a creepy detail from season four

Suchismita Ghosh

Classic Vecna and his weirdly twisted ways

What Henry Creel found in the briefcase in Stranger Things 5 explains his entire origin story

Suchismita Ghosh

It reveals a lot of the backstory

The Cambridge Tab is looking for new Editor-in-Chiefs, and we want you!

Esther Knowles

Apply by 11pm on Saturday 10th January and it could be you organising The Tab’s infamous BNOC list next term

‘Is he dead? Hopefully’: Clavicular banned on Kick for allegedly running over man on stream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The whole thing was caught on video

The surprising universities where grads are getting more jobs than Russell Group students

Claudia Cox

Some of these unis are so rogue

Charli

FaZe Banks, 34, bites back at allegations he was dating Charli D’Amelio when she was a minor

Kieran Galpin

The TikTok influencer has also responded

Brooklyn Beckham feud digs

Every brutal dig the Beckhams have thrown at each other as Brooklyn blocks his entire family

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t keep up

The four iPhone camera settings you need to change to take the best quality photos

Ellissa Bain

This will change everything

OnlyFans sons and fathers

Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

Hayley Soen

This isn’t just a one off

Guys, Will originally had a completely different Stranger Things coming out and I’m shook

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer it

