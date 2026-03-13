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punch the monkey and a load of other monkeys who maybe showed aggression in the zoo

Zoo takes drastic step after more ‘aggression’ towards Punch the monkey and I’m stressing

A monkey was accused of ‘pushing’ Punch into a pond

Claudia Cox | Trends
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Ichikawa City Zoo and Botanical Garden – the home of Punch the monkey – has taken a drastic step after some macaques “demonstrated aggression more frequently”.

Videos keep going viral in which elder monkeys appear to be “bullying” the young monkey Punch. Although Ichikawa Zoo previously said that “disciplinary behaviours” were typical for monkeys, the keepers have now decided to take action.

The zoo shared on X: “A few high-ranking macaques have demonstrated aggression more frequently, and we removed these macaques from the troop on March 8 as a temporary measure. We plan to monitor them carefully in this condition for a while.”

The zookeepers reassessed the behaviour of certain monkeys after Punch fell into water on Saturday afternoon.

Ichikawa Zoo shared on X: “We posted that Punch ‘fell into the pond,’ but we received many comments pointing out, ‘Wasn’t he pushed in?’ So we reviewed the video footage and other materials again. As the zoo, we identified the individual believed to have ‘pushed him’ and took the necessary measures. We will continue to watch over Punch carefully.”

A vet did examine Punch’s left arm, and concluded there was “no swelling”.

It seems zookeepers took particular monkeys out of the main Monkey Mountain exhibit, and put them in a separate enclosure which the public can’t see.

Apparently, not all of the monkeys’ behaviour towards Punch is a cause for mass panic.

“Japanese macaques follow a strict hierarchal society,” Ichikawa Zoo explained on X, “and dominant individuals show ‘disciplining actions’ toward their subordinates. These behaviours differ from human ‘abuses’. Japanese primatologiststs have been studying the behaviour, society and ecology of Japan’s native monkeys since 1948.

“Based on the existing literature, this ‘discipline’ occurs naturally in Japanaes macaque groups and is not limited to Punch’s group. These ‘disciplining actions’ do not occur incessantly, and Punch spends most of the day peacefully.”

Hopefully, you can all sleep peacefully now.

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Featured images via @ishikawazoo_jp

More on: Punch the monkey Viral
Claudia Cox | Trends
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