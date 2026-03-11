Japanese zoo releases new statement regarding Punch the monkey’s safety, and I’m not ok

4 hours ago

A Japanese zoo has released a statement responding to widespread concern about Punch the monkey, the baby macaque who recently became an internet favourite.

If you’ve been anywhere near social media recently, you’ve probably seen Punch. The tiny Japanese macaque captured hearts online after videos showed him clutching a plush orangutan toy for comfort.

Punch’s difficult start to life is part of the reason people became so invested in him. Born in July last year at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan, he was rejected by his mother shortly after birth and has been raised within the troop by zoo staff.

Earlier this year, clips circulating online appeared to show other monkeys pushing or roughing him up, which led many viewers to worry he was being bullied. The zoo later gave Punch the soft toy orangutan to help soothe him, and footage of him hugging it quickly spread across the internet.

The growing attention around Punch eventually prompted Ichikawa City Zoo, located outside Tokyo, to release a new statement addressing the concerns.

The statement, titled Regarding the videos reportedly showing Punch ‘being bullied’, references a previous message the zoo posted online.

“On February 20, 2026, we posted on our official X account (@ichikawa_zoo) that ‘Although Punch has been scolded many times by other monkeys, no single monkey has shown serious aggression toward him’. When you observe these disciplinary behaviours from other troop members toward Punch when he tries to communicate with them, we would like you to support Punch’s effort rather than feel sorry for him.

“However, videos reportedly showing Punch ‘being bullied’ by other monkeys continued to go viral, and as a result, we have received many voices of concern from people both in Japan and overseas. This post is to once again clarify our position on these concerns, according to the following points.”

Zoo officials explained that what viewers interpreted as bullying is actually typical behaviour within macaque groups.

“First, Japanese macaques follow a strict hierarchical society, and dominant individuals show ‘disciplining actions’ toward their subordinates. These behaviours differ from human ‘abuses’.

“Japanese primatologists have been studying the behaviour, society, and ecology of Japan’s native monkeys since 1948. Based on the existing literature, this ‘discipline’ occurs naturally in Japanese macaque groups and is not limited to Punch’s group.”

According to the zoo, Punch does not spend all day experiencing these interactions and generally lives peacefully within the troop.

“The number of monkeys who look after or play with Punch is also increasing. Because of this, the time Punch spends away from his stuffed toy has increased.”

However, the zoo did acknowledge that a few higher-ranking macaques had shown aggression more frequently than others. As a precaution, those animals were temporarily removed from the group.

“We removed these macaques from the troop on March 8 as a temporary measure. We plan to monitor them carefully in this condition for a while.”

Staff also reassured fans that Punch is being closely monitored by veterinary professionals.

“Our zoo has a team of three veterinarians who check on the health condition of all animals, including Punch, on a daily basis.

“At this time, there has been no evidence that Punch has been attacked in a way that would threaten his survival. Furthermore, we have no intention of ignoring the ‘discipline’ or altering our care in order to attract sympathy from people and thereby increase the number of visitors to our zoo or increase profits.”

The zoo also addressed a suggestion that has been repeatedly raised online: separating Punch from the troop entirely.

“This sentiment is completely understandable,” they said.

“However, Punch has become accustomed to living in this troop, so separating him now would create the risk that he would never be able to return to the group and would have to continue living that way for the rest of his life.

“We share your concerns about Punch, and all the zookeepers and staff will continue to work together to ensure that Punch can continue to live a healthy life as part of this troop of monkeys.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook .

Featured image credit: Ichikawa City Zoo/Twitter