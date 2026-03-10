Here’s how to see the first posts you ever liked on Instagram, as new trend takes over

3 hours ago

Instagram has just added a brand new feature that lets you see the first-ever post you liked, and it’s turned into a new viral trend as everyone shares theirs on social media – here’s exactly how to do it.

From Kylie Jenner’s bright blue hair to Zoella, Justin Bieber’s baby face and a random chocolate cake, people are discovering all kinds of random posts they liked when they first created an Instagram account.

It’s not just the first liked post you can see either. Instagram orders your liked posts chronologically, so you can search through all your old likes in order from the very start. This is so exciting!

The app launched in October 2010, so the trend feels really nostalgic because most people’s first liked posts are from 16 years ago now. Wow, I feel old. If you want to give it a go, here’s a step-by-step guide.

These being my first liked posts on instagram… Oh i was real alright… pic.twitter.com/HSH2TeD4hz — ɹɐʅʎʞs (@anticursed_) March 3, 2026

Here’s exactly how to see your first liked posts on Instagram

Open Instagram and go to your profile Click on the three lines in the top right-hand corner Press “Your Activity” Click on “Likes” in the “Interactions” section At the top, click on the “Newest to oldest” filter Change this to “Oldest to newest” Now you can see the first photos you ever liked!

My first ever likes on Instagram being all Zendaya related … like 15 year old me KNEW what was up in 2013. pic.twitter.com/5HsRS4ZlH1 — bec ★ (@kansasroan) March 2, 2026

Once you’ve done that, the app also lets you see which posts you liked on a specific date by clicking on the “All dates” filter and pressing “Date range”. There, you can enter a start and end date and see which posts you liked in a specific month or year.

After the trend went viral earlier this year, everyone keeps saying 2016 was the peak year of the internet, so I immediately want to see what I liked in the summer of 2016. This will keep me entertained for hours.

