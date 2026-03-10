The Tab

Here’s how to see the first posts you ever liked on Instagram, as new trend takes over

There’s a lot of Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner

Ellissa Bain | Trends

Instagram has just added a brand new feature that lets you see the first-ever post you liked, and it’s turned into a new viral trend as everyone shares theirs on social media – here’s exactly how to do it.

From Kylie Jenner’s bright blue hair to Zoella, Justin Bieber’s baby face and a random chocolate cake, people are discovering all kinds of random posts they liked when they first created an Instagram account.

It’s not just the first liked post you can see either. Instagram orders your liked posts chronologically, so you can search through all your old likes in order from the very start. This is so exciting!

The app launched in October 2010, so the trend feels really nostalgic because most people’s first liked posts are from 16 years ago now. Wow, I feel old. If you want to give it a go, here’s a step-by-step guide.

Here’s exactly how to see your first liked posts on Instagram

  1. Open Instagram and go to your profile
  2. Click on the three lines in the top right-hand corner
  3. Press “Your Activity”
  4. Click on “Likes” in the “Interactions” section
  5. At the top, click on the “Newest to oldest” filter
  6. Change this to “Oldest to newest”
  7. Now you can see the first photos you ever liked!

Once you’ve done that, the app also lets you see which posts you liked on a specific date by clicking on the “All dates” filter and pressing “Date range”. There, you can enter a start and end date and see which posts you liked in a specific month or year.

After the trend went viral earlier this year, everyone keeps saying 2016 was the peak year of the internet, so I immediately want to see what I liked in the summer of 2016. This will keep me entertained for hours.

Definitive list of the most annoying people you’ll find on Lancs Uni campus

Emma Netscher

If you don’t know any of these people, then I’m afraid you may be the annoying one…

Ex-Manchester student accused of rape because he didn’t wear a condom found not guilty

Rebecca Pattni

Prosecutors argued consent for sex was removed because he didn’t wear protection

mafs johnny and kerry on tv and then now with their baby

Babies and breweries: Every milestone Johnny and Kerry fit into the five years since MAFS

Claudia Cox

See, the experiment occasionally works!

Here’s what Barbie Ferreira thinks of intrusive comments on her body after viral tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It’s so funny that people just assume’

Jack Fincham on Love Island

As he checks into rehab, the sad truth of how Jack Fincham’s life fell apart after Love Island

Hayley Soen

He’s been arrested multiple times, and struggled with addiction

‘Is this match a joke?’: Steven explains why he was so awkward during MAFS wedding with Rachel

Kieran Galpin

He didn’t even compliment her

We spoke to the co-founder of a Durham Venture Lab Project

Seamus Barker

Ventureship: The project combatting AI-driven job applications with real experience

Leeds alumni secures £260,00 funding for business proposal

Kayley Lincoln

An alumnus of the University of Leeds has received £260,000 to kickstart a new business proposal

Cost of living: Expenses we forget about as Durham students 

Neenie Nguyen

The 4 things you may forget to factor into your budget for the term

Here’s David from MAFS Australia’s rapper name, and how famous he *actually* is

Ellissa Bain

I’m embarrassed for him

