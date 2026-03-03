Okay, it’s time to talk about the weird ‘autistic girlfriend’ trend after that viral tweet

6 hours ago

If you’ve been on X recently, you’ll have seen a viral video about what it’s like to have an “autistic” girlfriend, but instead of some fun appreciation for neurodivergent girls, the video is actually really damaging.

The past few years have seen a huge increase in conversations about what it’s like to be neurodivergent. There’s been lots more acceptance around autism and ADHD, thanks to work done by activists and influencers who share what it’s really like to live life when you’re not neurotypical.

Believe it or not, autism is a developmental disorder with clear signs a doctor diagnoses and not a fandom or an internet meme. https://t.co/KfqrzoGYFS — Pneuma (@Heroine__P_) December 26, 2025

But at the same time, there’s been a weird rise in the “manic pixie dream girl” version of neurodivergence shown as the standard for women. Instead of a serious mental difference that can make life substantially harder, some content has been portraying autism as just being a little quirky and socially awkward. One tweet that encapsulates this was shared by @WillAttract.

“Want a happy relationship? Get you an autistic girlfriend,” he tweeted.

Want a happy relationship? Get you an autistic girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/UBgHVHUq5U — Will (@WillAttract) March 2, 2026

The attached video is from TikTok creator @xolunabunni. The caption said “pov: ur autistic girlfriend”, and showed Luna going on a shopping trip with her off camera boyfriend. The whole thing is filmed from an extreme overhead angle to make Luna look very small, and she’s constantly asking her boyfriend for permission to buy things in the shop.

This tweet now has over six million views, and people are not happy with the portrayal of autism Luna shared.

“The quirky derp chungus-ification of female autism is the worst thing ever. it’s like how goth was sexualised and turned into a porn category. Just gross,” said @missus_wormy in one quote tweet.

“Y’all love the ‘cute and quirky’ aspects of autism, but will you be there for her when she has meltdowns, when she’s burnt out or overstimulated, when she doesn’t understand social cues, etc.?? autism isn’t just ‘teehee :3 I love hello kitty and chicken nuggies and Roblox!'” said @emmamurabito in another.

While autism is different for everyone, this video has triggered an exasperation with the current infantalising depictions of women with autism we keep seeing on social media. In Luna’s TikTok bio, she says her account is for “autism awareness and advocacy”, but the latest video is an absolute miss.

The Tab has contacted Luna Bunni for comment.

