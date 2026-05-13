Birmingham nightclub’s licence suspended following double stabbing at weekend rave

The violence at Luna Springs resulted in two men being rushed to hospital

30 minutes ago

Popular Digbeth nightclub, Luna Springs, has had its license suspended for 28 days after a double stabbing last Saturday.

West Midlands Police made the emergency application for action following a violent incident at the club, during which two men were stabbed.

Today, Wednesday 13th May, Birmingham City Council approved the application to suspend the venue’s licence pending a full review.

At a Cru2 event at Luna Springs on Saturday, two men were rushed to hospital with serious injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of wounding and later bailed with “strict condition,” according to Birmingham Live.

The application was reviewed this morning in a quickly arranged meeting.

Representative for the West Midlands Police, PC Ben Reader, told the hearing the violence at the day rave had “attracted significant press interest” and “involved the use of a weapon inside a licensed premises”.

Despite the arrest, PC Reader said there were “outstanding offenders involved.” The reading was heard in private to “preserve integrity of the criminal investigation.”

The venue can only operate with a licence.

Chair of the council’s licensing sub-committee said the suspension would only be lifted after additional conditions had been introduced and police are satisfied.

The venue has no right to appeal the findings.

In the application, police detailed the large outdoor space with a stage where a “disorder” took place.

They said: “This matter has resulted in two Section 18 Woundings being recorded.

“West Midlands Police has serious concerns for the promotion of the licensing objectives at this premises during this event. This is such a serious incident that West Midlands Police would like to request the licence is suspended.”

This jeopardises major events such as the massive fan park for Villa’s Europa League Final, which is due to be held next Wednesday.

The University of Birmingham is also due to hold its annual Sports Ball at the venue on Wednesday 10th June, exactly 28 days from the license’s suspension.

The future of these events is uncertain.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, Birmingham students can call the university’s 24-hour mental health support line at 0800 917 9379.

You also can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Google Maps