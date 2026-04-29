The Tab

Birmingham university introduces two-days-a-week degrees to make education accessible

As living costs soar, University College Birmingham reshapes courses to fit around jobs and family life

Cassandra Fong | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

University College Birmingham has unveiled a new timetable model aimed at widening access to higher education, as the deepening cost-of-living crisis continues to lock working-class students out of university.

Under the scheme, full-time students will attend in-person teaching on the same two consecutive days each week, a move the institution says is designed to make study compatible with work and family life.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Helen Poole acknowledged the growing barriers facing prospective students, warning that soaring living costs have “changed the reality of who can access higher education.”

Rather than expecting students to uproot their lives, cut back working hours or take on unsustainable debt, she said the new structure offers “a route into university” that better reflects the pressures many now face.

From September, seven courses will be delivered under the two-day model, spanning subjects such as construction management, criminology, finance, marketing and primary education, as well as an MBA. Courses will run between one and three years and are aimed particularly at those able to commute within one to two hours.

via Unsplash

In a further nod to affordability, the university will offer limited, one-night-a-week accommodation contracts for those who need to stay overnight, alongside a cost-of-living allowance of up to £6,000 for eligible undergraduates.

University research found the main obstacle to entering higher education was not lack of ambition but the “financial juggle” required to survive while studying — a reality long highlighted by student groups and trade unions.

The predictable timetable is expected to appeal to those balancing jobs, caring duties and other responsibilities — groups disproportionately excluded from traditional university models.

While a small number of institutions have introduced similar flexible degree structures, the expansion of such schemes reflects mounting pressure on the sector to adapt to economic hardship and widening inequality.

University College Birmingham says it plans to roll out additional courses under the model, signalling a shift — however limited — towards a system that recognises the realities of working-class life.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Birmingham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via SarahG1994 under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 before edits

Cassandra Fong | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Peaky Blinders’ star-studded cast take over Birmingham park while filming new series

I quit my graduate job, and built a £1.8 million property portfolio only three years after university

Aston University has applied to host live music and dance events

Latest

Birmingham university introduces two-days-a-week degrees to make education accessible

Cassandra Fong

As living costs soar, University College Birmingham reshapes courses to fit around jobs and family life

euphoria the main friend group well some of them rue jules and maddy

The core friend group in Euphoria, ranked by what atrocious friends they are

Claudia Cox

Cassie scores 0/10, obviously

Influencer Rachel Kerr

UK influencer vanishes in Morocco after mysteriously telling friends she’d ‘run out of money’

Hayley Soen

Rachel was last seen checking out of her hotel on Saturday

Peaky Blinders’ star-studded cast take over Birmingham park while filming new series

Ffion Williams

By order of the Peaky Blinders: Two new series are on their way

Director reveals Fez’s original Euphoria season three storyline, before Angus Cloud’s death

Hebe Hancock

This would’ve been so good

People had no idea what these bizarre bathroom capsules are for but now it makes sense

Ellissa Bain

It’s nothing sinister

Noah Beck

Noah Beck’s teacher mum placed on leave after his sister was fired for sleeping with student

Kieran Galpin

A resurfaced TikTok saw his mum allegedly simulate a s*x act on him

Multi-billionaire backing lined up as Exeter Chiefs face takeover vote

Nicola Cirican

A strategic expansion brings Premier League and Hollywood influence to the 155-year-old rugby union club

euphoria season three episode three wedding ending

Euphoria’s wedding episode originally had a different ending, and Cassie behaved less vilely

Claudia Cox

The scene was even gorier

Zoë Kravitz’s ‘gross’ comments on underage Jaden Smith resurface after engagement confirmed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I can’t believe you’re 14’

The internet’s obsession with Zoë Kravitz’s three engagements is missing the point entirely

Hebe Hancock

It proves we still judge women differently

‘I was a mess’: MAFS Australia’s Scott reveals how awful homestay with Gia was in real life

Ellissa Bain

It was a real low point for him

I quit my graduate job, and built a £1.8 million property portfolio only three years after university

Ffion Williams

Aston graduate shares the story behind his success

Their MAFS homestay was bad, but Scott says Gia threw insults and called him names off-camera

Hayley Soen

‘She is by far the most difficult woman I’ve ever met’

Addison Rae’s dad arrested for felony days after welfare check launched an investigation

Kieran Galpin

He’s still in custody

Um, David Haye is planning to sue ITV for £10million after I’m A Celeb feuds and ‘editing’

Hayley Soen

He’s demanding a full investigation

MAFS Australia’s Scott reveals truth behind *that* pink neck pillow and how he really got it

Ellissa Bain

Gia was fuming about it

Maddy’s tragic entrance at Nate and Cassie’s wedding is getting dragged for brutal reason

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The reactions are hilarious

Actor who plays Sam in Unchosen unpacks why his character is the way he is and dark motivations

Hayley Soen

‘He’s a real survivor and a master manipulator’ 

euphoria season three cast on set feud etc

Euphoria actor shares what the vibe was actually like on set, amidst cast feud rumours

Claudia Cox

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney were ‘not sharing scenes’