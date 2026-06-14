Actually cool Father’s Day gifts and experiences he’ll appreciate more than (another) novelty mug

Dads are simple beings but we both know he deserves more than yet another pair of socks

3 hours ago

No, your dad does not need another pair of “fun” socks.

Father’s Day has a habit of bringing out the same gifts year after year – socks, joke presents, and gadgets destined for the back of a drawer. But if you’re going to get him something, it might as well be something he’ll actually use. And get you points for being dad’s favourite child.

Whether he’s happiest outdoors, obsessed with coffee, constantly talking about his latest fitness goal, or just impossible to shop for, finding a decent Father’s Day gift doesn’t have to be a last minute panic.

That’s where you need an intervention: The Tab’s Father’s Day guide has rounded up the gifts that are genuinely worth giving – practical, thoughtful and a little more inspired than whatever was left on the supermarket shelf. Because while dads might claim they don’t want anything, turning up empty-handed is still a risky move.

OXO’s new cookware range – Prices start from £30

For home chef dads wanting premium quality, to an everyday cook who wants quick meals, this range has it all. The Stainless Steel Mira Series, Ceramic Professional Non-Stick Series and the Non-Stick Agility Series have got every home cook covered. Dad’s cooking game has never been this good.

Red Dragon Amp Tapered darts – £78.74



Darts is cool now. Dad’s been telling you for years, but now you actually need to accept it. So this gift is the perfect way to do just that. The Amp Darts are built to electrify performance. Designed with precision voltage-type milling through the centre of the barrel, Amp delivers a responsive mid-grip that balances power and finesse for total control at release. Basically, Luke Littler will be shaking.

Stanley 1913 x Arsenal Quencher – £55

I’m sure for the past couple of weeks if you’ve got an Arsenal dad it’s been like living in a fantasy world. His throat still probably hurts from inhaling a million flairs at the parade. So, why not get a gift that will help him remember this incredible year, and maybe help his poor voice at the same time?

Designed for Gunners on the move, this leakproof Quencher® features a flip straw lid for spill-free hydration. Finished in bold Arsenal Red, it’s the ultimate companion for match days or for everyday on-the-go hydration.

A night at Kimpton Fitzroy London – prices vary

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Dads are notoriously impossible to buy for. He’s got everything he needs, he’s “not fussed” about everything else, and if you ask him what he wants he’ll say “nothing” and mean it. So don’t buy him a thing – book him a night at the Kimpton Fitzroy instead. The hotel takes up the entire eastern side of Russell Square and it’s all 19th-century grandeur outside, proper plush inside. We stayed in a queen premium room overlooking the park, and the bed alone is worth the trip – this is a man who deserves twelve hours of sleep nobody interrupts.

The real sell, though, is The Terrace – the hotel’s newly opened outdoor bar and restaurant in partnership with Campari, doing Italian Riviera summer energy in the middle of Bloomsbury. Negronis, sunshine, and proper pasta that tastes like a holiday he didn’t have to get on a plane for. If he’s more of an indoors man, Fitz’s Bar is hidden behind an unassuming side door, dripping in Victorian curiosities and ostrich feathers. He’ll pretend it’s all a bit much. He’ll also never stop talking about it. Book here.

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Garmin Venu 3S – £379

For the dad who’s always on the go, the Garmin Venu 3S from AO does a bit of everything. From tracking workouts and daily activity to monitoring sleep and wellbeing, it’s a thoughtful upgrade he’ll use long after Father’s Day. Its sleek design means it looks just as good in the office as it does at the gym.

Stanley Vitalize™ Shaker – £60

The Vitalize Shaker from Stanley – the only gym buddy dad will ever need. The active shaker holds 0.6L of water and has a detachable base for him to keep his protein powder, herbs and fruit, anything you need before or after your workout. The bottle is dishwasher-safe and BPA-free. In true Stanley style, the shaker is double-wall vacuum insulated and made from Recycled Stainless Steel.

Pact Taster Twin Pack – £8.95

A great gift for dads who appreciate a proper cup of coffee – and let’s be real, most dads survive off coffee. Featuring two speciality coffees sourced directly from farmers, this gift from Pact is an easy way to explore different flavours and find a new favourite, whether he’s a weekend brewer or a daily caffeine enthusiast.

One4all Gamers’ Favourites Gift Card – prices vary

For the dad who’s always squeezing in “just one more game”. This flexible gift card lets him choose exactly what he wants, from wallet top-ups to digital content across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and more. With values from £15 to £120, it’s an easy win for gamer dads. They’re all big kids, really.

Lola’s Cupcakes Father’s Day cake £39

A Father’s Day treat that’s a little different from the usual box of chocolates. Combining earthy matcha with sweet raspberry, this eye-catching cake strikes the perfect balance between indulgent and refreshing – ideal for dads with a sweet tooth and a taste for something a bit more unique.

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb – £71.20

A warm, spicy fragrance with notes of pepper, tobacco, and woods. Its versatile, masculine scent makes it a great gift for dads, whether for everyday wear or special occasions. Get it from The Perfume Shop.

Holiday 4 Man Tent – £119.99

Perfect for dads who’d rather spend the weekend outdoors, this spacious tent from Mountain Warehouse features separate sleeping areas and a roomy living space. Maturing is realising that for some dads, there’s nothing better than a weekend under canvas. With space for the family, a roomy living area, and weather-ready protection, this practical tent is made for dads who are happiest in the great outdoors.

14 Day Smile Transformation Kit – £64.99

For the dad who’s always saying he doesn’t need anything. This all-in-one whitening kit is designed to help brighten teeth in just two weeks, making it a practical gift he’ll actually use. With whitening strips, toothpaste and powder included, it’s an easy way to refresh his smile from home.

Muscle and Joint Builder Balm – £39

For the dad who treats every creak, groan and twinge like a badge of honour – even if they pretend they don’t. Packed with natural Arctic botanicals, this soothing balm from Norse Organics helps ease sore muscles and aching joints, whether he’s recovering from a workout or simply getting out of his favourite armchair.