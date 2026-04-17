The Tab

I’m a 25-year-old therapist with £1,900 in savings: Here’s what my weekly spending looks like

Alex lives in Manchester and currently has £210 in her bank account

Francesca Eke | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Location: Manchester – therapist – living alone

Alex is 25 and lives in Manchester alone, where she works as a therapist earning £21,200 a year. She is currently balancing rent, student loans, and subscriptions while beginning to build more financial stability.

With £1,850 in savings and £210 in her bank account, Alex is in the early stages of working toward longer term financial goals, including building an emergency fund and saving for a deposit.

She describes her relationship with money as improving, saying she now feels more comfortable saving as her income allows for a bit more flexibility: “I’m comfortable with saving now that I have more wiggle room to do so.”

For Alex, this week was slightly more expensive than usual, with spending centred around essential costs like food, subscriptions, and fitness, alongside some social spending.

This week’s Money Talks looks at how consistent, planned spending can still add up, and how building structured saving habits is becoming a key priority.

Name: Alex

Age: 25

Location: Manchester

Occupation: Therapist

Salary: £21,200

Living situation: Lives alone

Current commitments: Rent, student loans, subscriptions

Main money goal: Building an emergency fund and saving for a deposit

General attitude toward money: “I’m comfortable with saving now that I have more wiggle room to do so.”

Typical daily spend: Around £40

A week in my wallet

Monday

No specific spending recorded

Total: £0

Tuesday

Food shop – £25-£30

Total: £25-£30

Wednesday

No spending

Total: £0

Thursday

Dinner and drinks – £30

Total: £30

Friday

No specific spending recorded

Total: £0

Saturday

Gym membership (monthly) – £24

Amazon Prime subscription – £9

Total: £33

Sunday

Food shop – £25–£30

Total: £25-£30

Total weekly spend: Approximately £140-£160

Weekly reflection

The biggest surprise this week was the cost of the food shop. While each shop felt manageable, the overall total stood out more than expected by the end of the week.

All spending was planned and essential, reflecting a thoughtful and controlled approach to money. Even so, Alex noted that she has had to skip or delay certain things due to financial constraints. Compared to a typical week spending was slightly higher, largely due to everyday essentials adding up. If she could change one thing, it would be to build a more consistent saving habit – specifically setting aside a fixed amount rather than relying on whatever is left at the end of the week.

Alex explained she’d like to “save a set amount rather than what’s left over” at the end of her spending.

Conclusions

This was a fairly typical week for Alex, with spending focused on core essentials like food, subscriptions, and maintaining her routine, including the gym, alongside occasional social spending. Her approach to money is becoming more stable, with most purchases planned rather than impulsive, showing a growing sense of control over her finances.

The main opportunity for improvement lies in consistency – particularly when it comes to saving. Moving toward a fixed saving strategy could help her make steadier progress toward her goals. Overall, Alex is focused on building a stronger financial foundation while maintaining a balanced lifestyle, with clear goals around saving and increasing financial security.

Want to get involved?

Fill out the form below, with the option for all entries to remain strictly anonymous or with a pseudonym if you prefer.

From students to professionals, we want to see how real young people earn, spend, and save – so please answer as honestly as you can.

The log will take about 10 minutes to complete.

More on: Money Talks
Francesca Eke | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

I’m an Exeter University graduate who’s applied to 500 jobs, even pubs won’t hire me

‘I’m anxious and need a dopamine hit’: Inside a 28-year-old’s $3.5k weekly spend

Cardiff University graduate bought £650k house in her 20s using the 50 30 20 rule

Latest

‘I was uncomfortable’: American Idol teen’s ‘forced’ kiss with Katy Perry resurfaces

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The clip is so hard to watch

Here are all the wholesome ways to make the most of spring as a Liverpool student

Maia Harris

Iced coffee in Sefton Park anyone?

russell group universities grad jobs

The Russell Group universities where the fewest grads are actually getting jobs

Claudia Cox

At one London uni, a quarter don’t find work

Thrash

Netflix’s Thrash branded ‘rip off’ of much better film, and the similarities are staggering

Kieran Galpin

‘Bad acting, bad script and bad visuals’

avatar the last airbender film but that's the tv show katara and aang

Investigation starts into how the Avatar the Last Airbender movie leaked – here’s an update

Claudia Cox

Paramount ruled out one way Avatar: Aang, the Last Airbender leaked

Calling all Cardiff social secs! Here at the best themes for the final socials

Niamh Fereday

Just what your degree is preparing you for

Interview: Kim Sherwood, the Edinburgh University legend behind James Bond’s latest trilogy

Freddy Lowe

Did you know the Bond franchise is in the hands of an Edinburgh lecturer?

Student launches fundraiser for legal action after KCL gave her wrong grade three times

Isabella Zbucki

Three days before graduation, Ceana Agbro’s grade was lowered from a first to a 2:1

Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock

D4vd’s team share statement after arrest, months after a teen’s body was found in his car

Kieran Galpin

‘Let us be clear’

Stop what you’re doing! Applications are open to join The Glasgow Tab’s editorial team

Esther Knowles

Applications close at 11.59pm on Tuesday 28th April

People are just realising why there’s space before the zero on a ruler and I feel stupid

Ellissa Bain

It’s such a logical reason

D4vd arrested on suspicion of murder, as investigator points out ‘worrying’ details

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s being held without bail

Omg, could this huge rumoured cast feud explain why that Euphoria plot just vanished?!

Hebe Hancock

It makes total sense

I’m a 25-year-old therapist with £1,900 in savings: Here’s what my weekly spending looks like

Francesca Eke

Alex lives in Manchester and currently has £210 in her bank account

Here’s what’s really going on with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco after wild breakup reports

Ellissa Bain

Wait, she’s single now?!

The Pitt

Most of The Pitt’s fired stars have been women of colour, and the creator just explained why

Kieran Galpin

He made it so much worse

Here’s when I’m A Celeb South Africa 2026 was filmed and the reason it’s not live

Ellissa Bain

It doesn’t feel right

Cardiff University mentioned in report about ‘excessive risk-taking’ in UK higher education

Mischa Denney-Richards

The university’s external borrowing made up 65.9 per cent of its total income in 2023-24

mafs australia 2026 couples retreat the cast there

Eight crucial moments from the MAFS retreat didn’t air, so here’s what drama you missed

Claudia Cox

Alissa and David argued?! Bec and Gia reconciled?!

Gia has broken down exactly what it was like to film MAFS Australia, and how much she was paid

Hayley Soen

Shock, she was scouted