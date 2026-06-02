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Ranked: All 67 Oxbridge colleges by net assets – from Trinity’s £2.4bn to Clare Hall’s £43m

Trinity College Cambridge holds more than 56 times the net assets of Clare Hall, despite both being colleges at the same university

Esther Knowles | News
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The net assets of Oxbridge’s 67 colleges range from £2.4bn at Trinity College Cambridge to just £43m at Clare Hall, a wealth gap of more than 56 times between two colleges at the same university.

The discrepancy in wealth across colleges is apparent at both the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge. At Oxford, the richest college, Magdalen has almost 20 times the net assets (£985,756,000) of the poorest, Harris Manchester (£50,045,000).

You might be wondering which Oxbridge colleges are best positioned to invest in their students. Cambridge’s Trinity College, for example, has roughly £2.7m in net assets for every single one of its students.

At Fitzwilliam, there is approximately £225,000 per student – around 12 times less than the figure for Trinity, despite students at both colleges paying the same tuition fees at the same university. Net assets per student is a measure of a college’s overall wealth relative to its size, not a figure representing direct expenditure on each student.

Here’s are all 67 Oxbridge colleges ranked by net assets for the academic year 2024-25. Oxford’s Kellogg College, Reuben College, and St Cross College are not included in the list because they are technically societies of the university, and therefore not required to disclose the same financial information.

  1. Trinity College, Cambridge: £2,427,113,000
  2. St John’s College, Cambridge: £1,038,339,000
  3. Magdalen College, Oxford: £985,756,000
  4. St John’s College, Oxford: £891,197,000
  5. Christ Church, Oxford: £830,291,000
  6. All Souls College, Oxford: £604,600,000
  7. The Queen’s College, Oxford: £550,225,000
  8. King’s College, Cambridge: £471,427,000
  9. New College, Oxford: £444,968,000
  10. Trinity Hall, Cambridge: £430,652,000
  11. Merton College, Oxford: £419,586,000
  12. Peterhouse, Cambridge: £417,304,000
  13. Gonville & Caius College, Cambridge: £403,826,000
  14. Emmanuel College, Cambridge: £403,308,820
  15. Jesus College, Cambridge: £395,193,836
  16. Clare College, Cambridge: £385,545,000
  17. Nuffield College, Oxford: £335,461,000
  18. Pembroke College, Cambridge: £324,120,000
  19. Jesus College, Oxford: £298,034,000
  20. Christ’s College, Cambridge: £281,537,000
  21. Corpus Christi College, Oxford: £277,570,000
  22. Newnham College, Cambridge: £275,454,000
  23. University College, Oxford: £265,576,000
  24. Corpus Christi College, Cambridge: £256,945,000
  25. Downing College, Cambridge: £248,771,000
  26. Somerville College, Oxford: £247,545,000
  27. Trinity College, Oxford: £244,668,000
  28. Brasenose College, Oxford: £234,595,000
  29. Lincoln College, Oxford: £222,096,000
  30. Homerton College, Cambridge: £219,429,000
  31. Churchill College, Cambridge: £213,688,000
  32. Magdalene College, Cambridge: £204,377,000
  33. Girton College, Cambridge: £193,230,000
  34. Balliol College, Oxford: £193,006,000
  35. St Catharine’s College, Cambridge: £192,669,000
  36. Wadham College, Oxford: £190,932,000
  37. Pembroke College, Oxford: £175,557,000
  38. Queens’ College, Cambridge: £173,989,000
  39. Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge: £168,942,000
  40. Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge: £161,408,000
  41. Keble College, Oxford: £161,039,000
  42. Exeter College, Oxford: £150,361,000
  43. St Catherine’s College, Oxford: £147,499,000
  44. Selwyn College, Cambridge: £147,280,000
  45. Oriel College, Oxford: £140,518,000
  46. Green Templeton College, Oxford: £136,156,000
  47. Robinson College, Cambridge: £130,676,000
  48. St Hilda’s College, Oxford: £129,687,000
  49. St Edmund Hall, Oxford: £125,676,000
  50. Murray Edwards College, Cambridge: £121,305,000
  51. Wolfson College, Oxford: £116,232,000
  52. Hertford College, Oxford: £114,064,000
  53. Worcester College, Oxford: £107,750,000
  54. St Peter’s College, Oxford: £102,258,000
  55. St Antony’s College, Oxford: £99,901,000
  56. Wolfson College, Cambridge: £95,957,000
  57. Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford: £92,702,000
  58. St Anne’s College, Oxford: £91,737,000
  59. Darwin College, Cambridge: £90,445,612
  60. St Hugh’s College, Oxford: £84,719,000
  61. Mansfield College, Oxford: £79,576,000
  62. Hughes Hall, Cambridge: £64,108,427
  63. Lucy Cavendish College, Cambridge: £61,048,000
  64. Linacre College, Oxford: £60,803,000
  65. Harris Manchester College, Oxford: £50,045,000
  66. St Edmund’s College, Cambridge: £48,863,000
  67. Clare Hall, Cambridge: £42,965,423

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Esther Knowles | News
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