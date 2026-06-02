Ranked: All 67 Oxbridge colleges by net assets – from Trinity’s £2.4bn to Clare Hall’s £43m

Trinity College Cambridge holds more than 56 times the net assets of Clare Hall, despite both being colleges at the same university

3 hours ago

The net assets of Oxbridge’s 67 colleges range from £2.4bn at Trinity College Cambridge to just £43m at Clare Hall, a wealth gap of more than 56 times between two colleges at the same university.

The discrepancy in wealth across colleges is apparent at both the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge. At Oxford, the richest college, Magdalen has almost 20 times the net assets (£985,756,000) of the poorest, Harris Manchester (£50,045,000).

You might be wondering which Oxbridge colleges are best positioned to invest in their students. Cambridge’s Trinity College, for example, has roughly £2.7m in net assets for every single one of its students.

At Fitzwilliam, there is approximately £225,000 per student – around 12 times less than the figure for Trinity, despite students at both colleges paying the same tuition fees at the same university. Net assets per student is a measure of a college’s overall wealth relative to its size, not a figure representing direct expenditure on each student.

Here’s are all 67 Oxbridge colleges ranked by net assets for the academic year 2024-25. Oxford’s Kellogg College, Reuben College, and St Cross College are not included in the list because they are technically societies of the university, and therefore not required to disclose the same financial information.

Trinity College, Cambridge: £2,427,113,000 St John’s College, Cambridge: £1,038,339,000 Magdalen College, Oxford: £985,756,000 St John’s College, Oxford: £891,197,000 Christ Church, Oxford: £830,291,000 All Souls College, Oxford: £604,600,000 The Queen’s College, Oxford: £550,225,000 King’s College, Cambridge: £471,427,000 New College, Oxford: £444,968,000 Trinity Hall, Cambridge: £430,652,000 Merton College, Oxford: £419,586,000 Peterhouse, Cambridge: £417,304,000 Gonville & Caius College, Cambridge: £403,826,000 Emmanuel College, Cambridge: £403,308,820 Jesus College, Cambridge: £395,193,836 Clare College, Cambridge: £385,545,000 Nuffield College, Oxford: £335,461,000 Pembroke College, Cambridge: £324,120,000 Jesus College, Oxford: £298,034,000 Christ’s College, Cambridge: £281,537,000 Corpus Christi College, Oxford: £277,570,000 Newnham College, Cambridge: £275,454,000 University College, Oxford: £265,576,000 Corpus Christi College, Cambridge: £256,945,000 Downing College, Cambridge: £248,771,000 Somerville College, Oxford: £247,545,000 Trinity College, Oxford: £244,668,000 Brasenose College, Oxford: £234,595,000 Lincoln College, Oxford: £222,096,000 Homerton College, Cambridge: £219,429,000 Churchill College, Cambridge: £213,688,000 Magdalene College, Cambridge: £204,377,000 Girton College, Cambridge: £193,230,000 Balliol College, Oxford: £193,006,000 St Catharine’s College, Cambridge: £192,669,000 Wadham College, Oxford: £190,932,000 Pembroke College, Oxford: £175,557,000 Queens’ College, Cambridge: £173,989,000 Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge: £168,942,000 Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge: £161,408,000 Keble College, Oxford: £161,039,000 Exeter College, Oxford: £150,361,000 St Catherine’s College, Oxford: £147,499,000 Selwyn College, Cambridge: £147,280,000 Oriel College, Oxford: £140,518,000 Green Templeton College, Oxford: £136,156,000 Robinson College, Cambridge: £130,676,000 St Hilda’s College, Oxford: £129,687,000 St Edmund Hall, Oxford: £125,676,000 Murray Edwards College, Cambridge: £121,305,000 Wolfson College, Oxford: £116,232,000 Hertford College, Oxford: £114,064,000 Worcester College, Oxford: £107,750,000 St Peter’s College, Oxford: £102,258,000 St Antony’s College, Oxford: £99,901,000 Wolfson College, Cambridge: £95,957,000 Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford: £92,702,000 St Anne’s College, Oxford: £91,737,000 Darwin College, Cambridge: £90,445,612 St Hugh’s College, Oxford: £84,719,000 Mansfield College, Oxford: £79,576,000 Hughes Hall, Cambridge: £64,108,427 Lucy Cavendish College, Cambridge: £61,048,000 Linacre College, Oxford: £60,803,000 Harris Manchester College, Oxford: £50,045,000 St Edmund’s College, Cambridge: £48,863,000 Clare Hall, Cambridge: £42,965,423

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