Ranked: All 67 Oxbridge colleges by net assets – from Trinity’s £2.4bn to Clare Hall’s £43m
Trinity College Cambridge holds more than 56 times the net assets of Clare Hall, despite both being colleges at the same university
The net assets of Oxbridge’s 67 colleges range from £2.4bn at Trinity College Cambridge to just £43m at Clare Hall, a wealth gap of more than 56 times between two colleges at the same university.
The discrepancy in wealth across colleges is apparent at both the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge. At Oxford, the richest college, Magdalen has almost 20 times the net assets (£985,756,000) of the poorest, Harris Manchester (£50,045,000).
You might be wondering which Oxbridge colleges are best positioned to invest in their students. Cambridge’s Trinity College, for example, has roughly £2.7m in net assets for every single one of its students.
At Fitzwilliam, there is approximately £225,000 per student – around 12 times less than the figure for Trinity, despite students at both colleges paying the same tuition fees at the same university. Net assets per student is a measure of a college’s overall wealth relative to its size, not a figure representing direct expenditure on each student.
Here’s are all 67 Oxbridge colleges ranked by net assets for the academic year 2024-25. Oxford’s Kellogg College, Reuben College, and St Cross College are not included in the list because they are technically societies of the university, and therefore not required to disclose the same financial information.
- Trinity College, Cambridge: £2,427,113,000
- St John’s College, Cambridge: £1,038,339,000
- Magdalen College, Oxford: £985,756,000
- St John’s College, Oxford: £891,197,000
- Christ Church, Oxford: £830,291,000
- All Souls College, Oxford: £604,600,000
- The Queen’s College, Oxford: £550,225,000
- King’s College, Cambridge: £471,427,000
- New College, Oxford: £444,968,000
- Trinity Hall, Cambridge: £430,652,000
- Merton College, Oxford: £419,586,000
- Peterhouse, Cambridge: £417,304,000
- Gonville & Caius College, Cambridge: £403,826,000
- Emmanuel College, Cambridge: £403,308,820
- Jesus College, Cambridge: £395,193,836
- Clare College, Cambridge: £385,545,000
- Nuffield College, Oxford: £335,461,000
- Pembroke College, Cambridge: £324,120,000
- Jesus College, Oxford: £298,034,000
- Christ’s College, Cambridge: £281,537,000
- Corpus Christi College, Oxford: £277,570,000
- Newnham College, Cambridge: £275,454,000
- University College, Oxford: £265,576,000
- Corpus Christi College, Cambridge: £256,945,000
- Downing College, Cambridge: £248,771,000
- Somerville College, Oxford: £247,545,000
- Trinity College, Oxford: £244,668,000
- Brasenose College, Oxford: £234,595,000
- Lincoln College, Oxford: £222,096,000
- Homerton College, Cambridge: £219,429,000
- Churchill College, Cambridge: £213,688,000
- Magdalene College, Cambridge: £204,377,000
- Girton College, Cambridge: £193,230,000
- Balliol College, Oxford: £193,006,000
- St Catharine’s College, Cambridge: £192,669,000
- Wadham College, Oxford: £190,932,000
- Pembroke College, Oxford: £175,557,000
- Queens’ College, Cambridge: £173,989,000
- Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge: £168,942,000
- Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge: £161,408,000
- Keble College, Oxford: £161,039,000
- Exeter College, Oxford: £150,361,000
- St Catherine’s College, Oxford: £147,499,000
- Selwyn College, Cambridge: £147,280,000
- Oriel College, Oxford: £140,518,000
- Green Templeton College, Oxford: £136,156,000
- Robinson College, Cambridge: £130,676,000
- St Hilda’s College, Oxford: £129,687,000
- St Edmund Hall, Oxford: £125,676,000
- Murray Edwards College, Cambridge: £121,305,000
- Wolfson College, Oxford: £116,232,000
- Hertford College, Oxford: £114,064,000
- Worcester College, Oxford: £107,750,000
- St Peter’s College, Oxford: £102,258,000
- St Antony’s College, Oxford: £99,901,000
- Wolfson College, Cambridge: £95,957,000
- Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford: £92,702,000
- St Anne’s College, Oxford: £91,737,000
- Darwin College, Cambridge: £90,445,612
- St Hugh’s College, Oxford: £84,719,000
- Mansfield College, Oxford: £79,576,000
- Hughes Hall, Cambridge: £64,108,427
- Lucy Cavendish College, Cambridge: £61,048,000
- Linacre College, Oxford: £60,803,000
- Harris Manchester College, Oxford: £50,045,000
- St Edmund’s College, Cambridge: £48,863,000
- Clare Hall, Cambridge: £42,965,423
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