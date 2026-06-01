King’s College London student detained in Israel claims he was ‘kicked and punched’ by forces

5 hours ago

King’s College London’s Students’ Union Vice-president of Education (health) said he was “kicked and punched” by Israeli forces.

Hasnain Jafer told the BBC he was “punched in the ribs,” and “kicked in the crevice behind [his] knee numerous times while walking” while in Israeli custody.

The SU vice-president was one of more than 400 people trying to deliver aid to Gaza when they were detained by Israeli forces. The flotilla was intercepted in a daytime raid while the convoy was reportedly in international waters near Cyprus, approximately 250 nautical miles (460 km) from Gaza according to Roar News.

Hasnain Jafer was safely returned to the UK, after he went missing on May 18th.

Organisers of the flotilla also alleged there were “at least 15 cases of sexual assaults” while other people who were detained said they were beaten and mistreated. The BBC has not been able to independently verify the allegations.

The Israeli government has called the flotilla a “PR stunt” and said the allegations of abuse were “false and entirely without factual basis.”

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Israel’s prison service released a statement saying: “All prisoners and detainees are held in accordance with the law, with full regard for their basic rights and under the supervision of professional and trained prison staff.