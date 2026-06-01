King’s College London student detained in Israel claims he was ‘kicked and punched’ by forces
Hasnain Jafer described his experiences in Israeli custody as ‘harrowing’
King’s College London’s Students’ Union Vice-president of Education (health) said he was “kicked and punched” by Israeli forces.
Hasnain Jafer told the BBC he was “punched in the ribs,” and “kicked in the crevice behind [his] knee numerous times while walking” while in Israeli custody.
The SU vice-president was one of more than 400 people trying to deliver aid to Gaza when they were detained by Israeli forces. The flotilla was intercepted in a daytime raid while the convoy was reportedly in international waters near Cyprus, approximately 250 nautical miles (460 km) from Gaza according to Roar News.
Hasnain Jafer was safely returned to the UK, after he went missing on May 18th.
Organisers of the flotilla also alleged there were “at least 15 cases of sexual assaults” while other people who were detained said they were beaten and mistreated. The BBC has not been able to independently verify the allegations.
The Israeli government has called the flotilla a “PR stunt” and said the allegations of abuse were “false and entirely without factual basis.”
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Israel’s prison service released a statement saying: “All prisoners and detainees are held in accordance with the law, with full regard for their basic rights and under the supervision of professional and trained prison staff.
“Medical care is provided according to professional medical judgment, and in accordance with ministry of health guidelines.”
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also told the BBC: “IDF orders require respectful and appropriate treatment of flotilla participants on the intercepted vessels, and there are clear and established procedures in this regard.
“No specific incidents of deviation from these binding procedures are known within the IDF. Any concrete complaints submitted to the IDF on the matter will be examined thoroughly.”
Hasnain Jafer told The Kings Tab: “It is important for our students and for the higher education sector to understand the lengths to which the torture and persecution used by the IOF really is.
“The video that went viral is the initial one per cent of how they treated us, which should raise stark alarm bells on how our Palestinians are violated and forcibly abused. We can’t claim to preach and protect ethics and values when we struggle to cut ties with such disgusting institutions and genocidal forces.”
The Israeli Embassy and KCLSU has been contacted for comment.
Featured image via Instagram @the.has.j