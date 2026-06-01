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‘Unsafe conditions’: Details as MAFS Australia hit by shock claims including ‘filming in showers’

This comes just days after s*xual misconduct claims about the UK show

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Various MAFS Australia cast members have made claims about conditions on set. Brides have claimed they were secretly filmed in the shower and groped by their on-screen grooms, it has been reported. This has come just days after Channel 4 confirmed it has commissioned an external review of participant welfare on MAFS UK, after three brides came forward with s*xual misconduct claims.

It’s been reported that MAFS Australia cast members have made claims about “unsafe conditions” on set, with one bride claiming that she was filmed in the shower without her consent.

According to The Daily Mail, details emerged in an FOI request, and complaints were made to SafeWork NSW. Among the allegations were claims of “violence and aggression by producers and grooms on the show including non-consensual touching by a groom”. 

There are also claims staff members “blocked exits” and “intimidated” cast members who requested to leave the show. As well as a bride claiming she was filmed showering, there were also concerns over the lack of privacy cast members have, with others claiming production has keys to the apartments, and can enter whenever they want to.

Three cast members are said to have made allegations, which a SafeWork NSW spokesperson branded “deeply concerning”. There were also concerns raised about the gruelling filming hours, and cast members feeling as though they were “baited” to create engaging on-camera reactions. 

MAFS Australia

via Channel Nine

The Daily Mail has clarified at this time there is no confirmation the allegations are true, only that they were made and investigated by SafeWork NSW. A spokesperson for Nine Entertainment said the network and production company Endemol Shine take participant welfare seriously.

They said: “When it comes to the health, wellbeing and safety of participants, our approach is not a ‘set and forget’. We are continually looking at ways we can improve our process and support. At the end of each season we review and make adjustments where needed. We’ve co-operated with SafeWork NSW’s inquiries to Nine and will continue to do so as required.”

It was added: “All participants have access to the show psychologist and welfare resources during filming, during broadcast and once the program has ended. Nine also provides an additional service for participants should they like or need further individual and confidential psychological support.

“This service gives participants access to clinicians to support those involved in the program in relation to their experiences. This service is available to all participants for as long as they need it, with no end date.”

As a result of the inquiry, SafeWork NSW is said to have ordered production to improve the reporting of dangerous incidents, strengthen systems managing physical and psychological hazards, and improve workplace health and safety training.

For the UK show, Channel 4 is now looking into multiple changes to the format, which could hopefully save the show.

For all the latest MAFS news and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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