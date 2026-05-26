The Tab
Stella and Filip from MAFS Australia 2026

In adorable interview after MAFS, Stella and Filip share updates about their life together now

They have loads of wedding plans

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

They were the only couple to make it out of MAFS Australia 2026 still together, so now everyone is rooting for Stella and Filip moving forward. And, it would seem they have big plans for themselves, too.

The couple got engaged for real at their final vows on the show, proving they truly found love and are in their relationship for the long-run. They’ve continued to be nothing but wholesome.

And now, in an interview with Women’s Day, Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov have shared everything they have planned, and what the future has in store for them.

As well as being engaged, the couple are now living together in Sydney. They said settling back into the “real” world was very easy for them. “Nothing has even changed,” Stella said. “It seems like life is actually the same. We’re the same people. It seems like [MAFS is] just a thing that you did in the past – like, you finish school and the school years are done and you just live your life.”

Filip added: “It’s been amazing coming out after the experiment, but it’s been a massive dopamine detox, I’ll be honest. A big crash after a big high. But life’s good. We’re just going about it.”

And yes, big update, they are welcoming a new addition into their family. A fur baby! Stella and Filip have a new dog, named Bobby. Cute!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Filip Gregov (@filipgregov)

Stella and Filip have some updates about their *real* wedding plans

Now that they’re actually engaged, the natural next stop is their wedding. And yes, the couple already do have some plans. They want to head abroad for the wedding, and would love to do so next year.

“Ideally, it would be amazing to get married next year,” Stella said. “But it’s also real life. It’s also the bills. We’re not exempt from anything.” Filip said: “I’m a little bit more positive and delusional. I’m like, ‘yeah, we’re going to do this’. But at the end of the day, we still need to figure out the logistics of it.”

Given the experiment was so intense, Stella explained they’re quite happy to tone-down the pace a bit. She said: “Since we had such a fast-paced beginning, having a little bit of time and just adapting to our new reality – adapting to a new life with a new person instead of rushing and going 100 miles an hour – that’s where we are.”

She added: “There’s pressure to stay together, pressure to have kids, pressure to have it all sorted. But we’re just navigating it.”

Filip acknowledged that even though the show has just aired, they’re heading towards their one year anniversary. However, it still feels as though they’re “absorbing the wave”. He hinted he has some big plans for their anniversary, but kept very tight-lipped. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.

For all the latest MAFS news and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

I asked ChatGPT who the biggest MAFS Australia villain is, and it went so deep it’s brutal

The huge format and logistics changes MAFS is looking into to ‘save the show’

Here’s where all the MAFS Australia 2026 couples stand with each other, six months on

Latest

Record-breaking University of York charity walk raises over £25k to support mental health

Esme Hills

The Great York Walk raised money for Mentally Fit York

The three superfans supporting Luigi Mangione in court – despite being dragged online

Christine Savino

The ‘Mangionistas’ made ‘vile and irresponsible’ comments after being granted press passes for the trial

Man dies after falling from Manchester city centre hotel

Alisa Pasha

Circumstances surrounding his death are still unexplained

From Bali to the Bailey: Your gap year itinerary based on your Durham college

Daisy Barson

What your Durham college guarantees is in your Instagram highlights

University of Nottingham students support striking staff as 2,700 roles at redundancy risk

Eloise O'Neill

The UCU warned the strikes may ‘prevent the university from awarding graduation certificates’

Flames on Arthur’s Seat continue to burn for over 24 hours after heatwave hits Edinburgh

Phoebe Davies

Firefighters responded to more than 180 calls

Dark truth of *that* Maddy and Alamo Euphoria scene, and why it’s actually so disturbing

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Her life will never be the same

University of Nottingham cuts five publishing subscriptions amid financial crisis

Mia Rajdev

The university said it has ‘alternative solutions’ in place for researchers

Why there are still letters on the iPhone keypad, when they’re not needed for texting

Ellissa Bain

There are actually three clever reasons

Woman dies following shooting outside Sheffield city centre bar on bank holiday Monday

Lydia Greenwood

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder

In conversation with Izzy Henderson, one of the students behind Winestock 2026

Thea Pilch

It really is by students for students

Mother's Milk

Gross easily missed detail in The Boys finale makes Ryan’s ending so much funnier

Kieran Galpin

Surely it was done on purpose?

The driver’s licenses Rue finds in Euphoria have a hidden meaning you definitely missed

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Stella and Filip from MAFS Australia 2026

In adorable interview after MAFS, Stella and Filip share updates about their life together now

Hayley Soen

They have loads of wedding plans

Summer is here! Meet the full official cast of Love Island 2026, ready to stir up drama in the villa

Hayley Soen

Time to lock in!

Spotify just dropped another new AI feature nobody asked for and it sounds terrifying

Ellissa Bain

It connects to your calendar, inbox and notes

UK heat over heatwave

Why does the heat feel different (and so much worse) in the UK? An expert explains the science

Hayley Soen

Yes, there is a reason heatwaves here are so horrendous

Paralives just came out and it already does these things way better than The Sims 4

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

EA finally has some competition

I’m melting, so how long is this May UK heatwave going to last?! The exact number of days

Ellissa Bain

It’s not cooling down any time soon

Jack Avery

Updates in case as pop star’s influencer girlfriend plots his death with her dad using hitman

Kieran Galpin

She allegedly wanted his finger as proof of the hit