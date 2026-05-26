In adorable interview after MAFS, Stella and Filip share updates about their life together now

7 hours ago

They were the only couple to make it out of MAFS Australia 2026 still together, so now everyone is rooting for Stella and Filip moving forward. And, it would seem they have big plans for themselves, too.

The couple got engaged for real at their final vows on the show, proving they truly found love and are in their relationship for the long-run. They’ve continued to be nothing but wholesome.

And now, in an interview with Women’s Day, Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov have shared everything they have planned, and what the future has in store for them.

As well as being engaged, the couple are now living together in Sydney. They said settling back into the “real” world was very easy for them. “Nothing has even changed,” Stella said. “It seems like life is actually the same. We’re the same people. It seems like [MAFS is] just a thing that you did in the past – like, you finish school and the school years are done and you just live your life.”

Filip added: “It’s been amazing coming out after the experiment, but it’s been a massive dopamine detox, I’ll be honest. A big crash after a big high. But life’s good. We’re just going about it.”

And yes, big update, they are welcoming a new addition into their family. A fur baby! Stella and Filip have a new dog, named Bobby. Cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filip Gregov (@filipgregov)

Stella and Filip have some updates about their *real* wedding plans

Now that they’re actually engaged, the natural next stop is their wedding. And yes, the couple already do have some plans. They want to head abroad for the wedding, and would love to do so next year.

“Ideally, it would be amazing to get married next year,” Stella said. “But it’s also real life. It’s also the bills. We’re not exempt from anything.” Filip said: “I’m a little bit more positive and delusional. I’m like, ‘yeah, we’re going to do this’. But at the end of the day, we still need to figure out the logistics of it.”

Given the experiment was so intense, Stella explained they’re quite happy to tone-down the pace a bit. She said: “Since we had such a fast-paced beginning, having a little bit of time and just adapting to our new reality – adapting to a new life with a new person instead of rushing and going 100 miles an hour – that’s where we are.”

She added: “There’s pressure to stay together, pressure to have kids, pressure to have it all sorted. But we’re just navigating it.”

Filip acknowledged that even though the show has just aired, they’re heading towards their one year anniversary. However, it still feels as though they’re “absorbing the wave”. He hinted he has some big plans for their anniversary, but kept very tight-lipped. I can’t wait to see what the future holds.

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