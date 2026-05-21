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Here’s where all the MAFS Australia 2026 couples stand with each other, six months on

It’s pretty bleak

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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MAFS Australia 2026 just finished airing in the UK, but it’s actually been six months since the show was filmed and the couples left the experiment, so where do they all stand with each other now? Here’s a rundown, and it’s not very positive.

Gia and Scott

Credit: Channel Nine

Gia and Scott are probably on the worst terms of all the couples, despite having a deep and friendly chat in the final commitment ceremony reunion. Scott told the A Little Bit Extra podcast he’ll “never speak to her again” due to her “disgusting behaviour” on the show. They’ve now both moved on with new partners, and I doubt they’ll ever speak or cross paths again.

Bec and Danny

Credit: Channel Nine

Things between Bec and Danny are better than I ever would’ve thought. In an interview with Daily Mail Australia in April, Danny said he recently texted Bec to apologise again. “We texted the other day after the Stan show. I saw her on Stan and I texted her afterwards apologising again. She sent me a nice message back, and that was it,” he said. So, they’re not friends, but they’re civil at least, and Danny said he would never “hold a grudge” and would be pals with her if she came and apologised. Wow!

Rachel and Steven

Credit: Channel Nine

In a TikTok video filmed by Chattr at the MAFS after party in April, Steven revealed that he and Rachel were still great friends and spoke every day while the show was airing. But it’s all changed now. On The Ella Era podcast this week, Rachel revealed they’re no longer on speaking terms. They haven’t spoken since April now and are taking some space because she needs time to “heal” after the experiment. Good for her.

Alissa and David

Credit: Channel Nine

There hasn’t been much talk from Alissa and David since the experiment. Alissa has a new boyfriend and David wished them all the best in an interview with Woman’s Day, saying: “I found out through the media. I saw an article when it first came out a couple of weeks ago. Honestly, I was like, oh, great. I’m happy for her… I wish you nothing but the best… I hope she finds the love she’s looking for.” It sounds like they’ve both just moved on with their lives. How mature!

Stella and Filip

Credit: Channel Nine

Stella and Filip are the only couple that are still together after MAFS Australia, and they’re thriving. He’s moved to Stella’s hometown of Cronulla, in Sydney and wrote on Instagram: “New home appreciation post. Grateful for the warm welcome and open arms. New chapter, fresh energy, let’s get to work.” They’re already talking about potentially having kids in the future, too. At least there was one success story.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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