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They’re both loved up, so meet Gia and Scott’s new partners after MAFS Australia

Gia’s new man dated one of Scott’s exes

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Gia and Scott explosively quit MAFS Australia before the final vows, but they’ve both now moved on and are super loved up with new partners. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Gia is all loved up with her new boyfriend Alan

Gia is happily dating a tradie from Melbourne called Alan Wallace, who she actually met while filming MAFS Australia. He’s an ex-semi-professional Australian Football League player who now works as an electrician, and he’s also been on reality TV before, appearing on the Australian dating series Love Triangle, which is from the same people behind MAFS.

Alan dated one of Scott’s exes, and Gia reached out to him during a night out with Bec to try and “dig up some dirt on Scott,” she told Daily Mail Australia. That’s how they met. At the time, she thought he was “kind of hot,” but things didn’t get romantic between them until a few months later.

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A post shared by Gia Fleur (@giafleurrr)

They were chatting for a while before running into each other at an event. Gia grabbed him and kissed him in the toilets, and the rest is history! “It was an immediate thing. As soon as I saw Alan, I was like, what the hell? Like, I don’t know. There was just something. Like, undeniable. He felt it as well,” she said.

They’ve been pretty much inseparable ever since. Gia and Alan have already moved in together and he’s like a second dad to her daughter, taking her to school and often spending time alone together. She first announced the relationship on social media at the start of April and hasn’t stopped posting about him. They even have each other’s names in their Instagram bios.

“‘Yeah, I mean it’s probably the healthiest relationship I’ve ever been in… I feel safe, so I don’t wanna run away,” Gia said. “He makes me feel reassured and loved and compliments me all the time and tells me he loves me. I’d never got that before.” It seems very serious.

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A post shared by Gia Fleur (@giafleurrr)

And Scott just hard-launched his new girlfriend Brienna

Scott just revealed he’s dating fitness influencer and aesthetics practitioner Brienna Stockdale, who’s from the Gold Coast. They shared a carousel of pics of them together on Instagram alongside the gushy caption: “Found you ❤️🔐 @briennastockdale.” She’s already pretty famous, with over 148k followers on Instagram and two of her own cosmetic clinics.

The MAFS groom first teased the new relationship during a radio interview with Star 104.5’s Gina & Matty in April. “I’m sort of seeing someone. Someone I already knew before… we were friends and it’s turned into something,” he said. They’re keeping things quite private for now, but it looks like it’s going really well.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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