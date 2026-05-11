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It’s all changing, so here’s the schedule for the MAFS Australia 2026 final episodes this week

Some episodes are double the usual length

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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After months, we’re finally hitting that part of the experiment schedule where the final episodes of MAFS Australia 2026 are airing. Yep, it’s all coming to a close!

We’ve seen the messy couples marry strangers, and then embark on the challenges set by the experts to see if they can stand the test of time. There have been some of the messiest dinner parties in the show’s history, plenty of arguments and scandals, and lots of couples have dropped out at commitment ceremonies.

However now, we’re left with the final couples who have made it all the way until the end. We’re bracing ourselves for final vows, and finding out which couples are still together beyond the experiment.

So, here’s the full schedule of the final episodes of MAFS Australia 2026 and when the show will end.

MAFS Australia 2020 final vows

via Channel Nine

A rundown of the MAFS Australia 2026 final episodes schedule:

This week, it’s all change. The episodes are different lengths to usual, as the experiment wraps up. We’re kicking off on Monday with the final vows, and going into a reunion dinner party and commitment ceremony later in the week.

• Monday 11th May: 7:30pm – 9:25pm, the couples share their final vows

• Tuesday 12th May: 7:30pm – 9:20pm, a final reunion dinner party

• Wednesday 13th May: 8pm – 9:05pm, a final reunion commitment ceremony

• Thursday 14th May: 8pm – 9pm, the final commitment ceremony continues

A synopsis for Monday’s bumper final vows episodes says: “The remaining couples face final vows and the ultimate choice on whether they’re going to stay betrothed or throw the last quarter of a year of their lives into the bin.” Dramatic!

All episodes are on E4, and will be available on demand. We have so much drama left to see! Who do you think will still be together?

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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