David shares what he *really* thinks of the edit Alissa got on MAFS, and if it was truthful

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MAFS Australia 2026 groom David Momoh has dished all about his opinion on the edit his show bride Alissa Fay got during the experiment. Famously, he hasn’t really been able to get a word in during their time on the show, so it’s nice to finally get to see things from his perspective.

For the longest time, most of us backed David and Alissa to have a fairytale MAFS love story. They looked strong, got on well, and aced many of the challenges set by the experts. Then suddenly, as everything was drawing to a close, it suddenly changed.

During a day out with Alissa’s friends, they called her out for not involving David much in her plans for the future, and slowly, it seemed as though David was getting less and less of a say in things. During final test week Alissa was then seen asking the room if they believed the grass could be greener, as she embraced the chance to meet her alternate match. David was left heartbroken.

There have been whispers of Alissa having “diva demands” on set with producers, and being “difficult” to work with, and from a relationship perspective, to us at home it has seemed as though she’s perhaps not the best listener, and she didn’t really see David’s side of things. But, was that all the edit? What was really going on?

Talking to PEDESTRIAN.TV, David said that if anything, his wife was “dimmed for most of the experiment”. Um, what?! To be fair to him, he did say that the “bullying” Alissa was subject to at the start of the experiment was mostly behind this.

He added: “All I’ll say is when the bullying died down, I feel like she was probably more able to look at our relationship and express herself.”

David then responded to people asking why he didn’t speak up when Alissa was talking over him, and admitted he “didn’t think it was an issue” at the time. “I was like, that’s Alissa. She wants to take the forefront of talking,” David said.

“I’m a guy. I see myself as intimidating. I’m not gonna have a word battle with a woman. I don’t want to intimidate her, so I’ll let her do all the talking.”

As for his own edit, he said the show took a lot of his personality out, which is a shame. “Half of my personality was taken out of the show for some reason, so you’ll barely see all the jokes I made, or me talking to her, or us having fun,” David explained. “I feel like I’ve been muted on the show so far.”

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