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This was the secret real villain of MAFS Australia 2026 and it’s not Gia or Bec

It’s not Tyson, Juliette or Brook either

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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MAFS Australia is over for another year and what a wild season it was, full of more drama and bitchiness than ever. Gia and Bec were painted out as the villains of the experiment this time around, but honestly, they weren’t the true villains at all. Someone was much worse, but they were hiding in secret.

No, it’s not Tyson with his “traditional” values as he liked to call them, Juliette with the horrible way she spoke to Joel or even Brook with that explosive dinner party where she absolutely went for Alissa and Stella. They were all terrible, and I’m not defending their awful behaviour, but there was someone much worse.

So, who was it? Danny! Yep, Danny was the real villain of season 13, and he was hiding in plain sight. Throughout the entire series, he was making out like he was the nice guy and Bec was the crazy one, but in reality, he was the one causing it all along behind closed doors.

I’m not defending Bec’s crash-outs by any means. They were completely unacceptable and the way she spoke to some of the girls was truly abhorrent. But when she exploded over her marriage? Danny was always the one enabling it.

Throughout the experiment, he was constantly telling Bec he was falling for her and insisted they were going to leave together. He was literally telling Bec everything she wanted to hear and acting like he saw something serious with her when, in reality, he knew he didn’t like her at all.

Credit: Channel Nine

Just days before the final vows, Danny told Bec they were “100 per cent” leaving together. “I took him [Danny] out for his birthday, and we had a great time, and he said to me, ‘We’re 100% leaving together. I’m falling in love with you’,” Bec told Chattr. “I’m saving those three words to say to you at Final Vows’, was his exact words of what he said to me.”

Then he went and dumped her. Throughout the whole experiment, he was leading her on and turning Bec psycho with his mixed signals, because she loved him and never knew where she stood. He’d then stay silent as she exploded around him, making her look worse.

Danny told Daily Mail Australia he was treating the whole experience as an “experiment,” which, yes, is valid. “When I was writing ‘stay’ I was basing it off the last week and if we could grow in the experiment. It’s an experiment. It’s referred to as an experiment 50 times a week on the episodes. You’ve got three experts there helping you with your relationship. It’s an experiment. And that’s the way I looked at it,” he said.

But there’s a difference between staying in the “experiment” because you could potentially see a future with that person and are trying to make it work, and knowing full well your heart isn’t in it. He knew where he stood and decided to stay in the experiment anyway. That’s real villain behaviour.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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