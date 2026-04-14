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MAFS’ Tyson reveals his six strict requirements in a woman and it’s worse than you think

Poor Stephanie didn’t stand a chance

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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After quitting the experiment, MAFS Australia’s Tyson, who has been branded one of the most controversial grooms of all time, has revealed the exact qualities he wants in a partner, and it’s as awful as you’d expect.

The 30-year-old got up and walked out of the commitment ceremony after he was confronted by Stephanie about his behaviour, marking the end of their journey in the experiment after just two weeks. Throughout the show, Tyson constantly spoke about wanting someone with the same traditional views as him, and that’s his number one rule. But there are five more.

On Instagram, Tyson was asked who his ideal woman is, and he replied: “Number one for me would be traditional values and beliefs. We need to be on the same page in that regard. I feel like that’s very, very important in a relationship nowadays.”

Credit: Instagram

His second rule is that they have to have the same political beliefs as him. Yep, his woman isn’t allowed to have her own opinions or views. Right. “Number two would be political beliefs. I don’t want to be dating some woke leftie, that’s just ain’t going to work,” he said. 

Tyson’s third requirement is probably the only normal and understandable one. He wants someone who is supportive and shows up for him every day.

“Number three. Someone that is supportive. Of each other, you’ve both got to support one another. I remember in one of my previous relationships when it came to flipping properties I was with someone that want supportive in that regard and it made things very difficult. So I feel like being there, showing up everyday and being supportive for your partner is paramount.”

Credit: Channel Nine

The fourth? Health and fitness. His partner must be as obsessed with the gym as he is. “I’d also say health and fitness plays a massive role in my lifestyle, so I want my partner to very much be into her health and fitness,” he said. Oh, and they can’t be a “party girl” who vapes or smokes. 

“Also, someone that isn’t a party girl and isn’t vaping or smoking. That’s a massive ick,” he concluded. So basically, he just wants a female version of himself. Apparently, Tyson has actually managed to find a new partner after MAFS. I wonder if she fits his checklist. 

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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