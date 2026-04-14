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Stephanie says she was matched with Tyson on MAFS Australia for one crucial reason

It had nothing to do with finding love

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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This week’s MAFS Australia commitment ceremony was unsurprisingly the end of the road for Stephanie and Tyson, and she has shared the reason she thinks she was paired with the controversial groom.

The pair only lasted two weeks in the experiment as Stephanie struggled to accept Tyson’s views and he hated it every time she would open her mouth.

Speaking on Ella Ding’s The Ella Era podcast, the bride explained that she doesn’t think she was paired with Tyson to genuinely find love. She thinks the experts put them together to challenge him.

Credit: Channel Nine

“I think I was paired with him to challenge this guy,” she said. “I found a voice that I genuinely did not know I had within me. I’m not a fiery person by nature, like at all, but there are some times where I feel like I really could have lost my sh*t with him.”

She actually wishes they’d shown more of the times she tried to “challenge his way of thinking about things” because she would constantly try and make things more “tangible” for him and help him understand how the things he said came across.

After trying so hard, Stephanie said there were only so many “jabs” and “digs” and “bashing down” that she could take before she “exploded,” and she finally “unleashed” during the lunch date where Tyson was speaking about his ex.

Credit: Channel Nine

“There was one time, after we got back from the lunch date, when he was talking about his ex, and how they’re still in touch, how they’re still in touch in the experiment, and talking about me. I was like, that is f**king it. And I lost my shit with him,” she recalled.

Reflecting on the experience, the intruder bride said she felt so “on edge” the entire time she was with Tyson and didn’t get to show the real her.

“I didn’t know if I was like fight or flight. My blood was boiling. I was clammy in the hands, just constantly. I was so reactive. I was so combative all the time. I was just on edge all the time. And it sucks,” she said. “I’m happy. I’m bubbly. I’m bright. I’m funny. I’m like, you didn’t get to see any of that.”

Stephanie is sad that she wasn’t paired with someone who allowed her to be her “true, happy, fun self,” but she has left the experiment with her head held high.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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