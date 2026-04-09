MAFS’ Tyson denies ‘homophobic’ claims and shares more shocking views on gay men with kids

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After Stephanie was shocked by Tyson’s comments about gay people in his MAFS Australia audition tape, things are about to go from bad to worse at the next dinner party, but Tyson has denied being “homophobic”.

When Chris announces that he has two children on the way to the other brides and grooms, it leads to a tense conversation where Tyson says he doesn’t understand gay men being parents. “I don’t know how it works. And quite frankly, I don’t want to know,” he outrageously says to Chris’ face.

Yet, Tyson has outrightly denied being homophobic. Speaking on the Dangerous Ideas with Deano podcast after the show, the MAFS groom said: “I’ll say that for the record. I’m not a misogynist. I’m not homophobic and I’m not a racist. I really think I’m a realist. People might beg to differ.

“I do come across arrogant on the show and I feel like for me that was something I put on. I think there are a lot of people that want to use words like ‘Arrogant’ or ‘He’s a narcissist’ and those kind of words, they’re either just haters or they’re jealous or they’re just these traditional, really hardcore feminist types that just whine about everything.”

On the same podcast, he also went into more detail about his shocking opinions on gay men adopting children, saying children of gay parents would be “very confused”.

“For me, I’ve said this all along. I think that a child should have a mother and a father in a family dynamic. That’s how I’ve been raised. That’s what I know,” he said. “I think the child would to an extent be very confused. I do, because I think 99.9 per cent of families have obviously got a mother and a father.

“There are obviously single mums out there. But I do think a child coming into maybe a homosexual lesbian family, I think the child would be maybe confused to an extent. Nothing against homosexuals or lesbians, but I just think it probably would be more suited for a family with a mother and father. That’s just my view.”

Later in the podcast, Tyson spoke out against the pride and transgender flags, calling them “completely unacceptable”.

“I drove past a kindergarten the other day and the kindergarten had a gay flag up, a transgender flag. And what really pisses me off is that this is confusing kids, right? There should be one flag up, there should be Australian flag as my opinion,” he said. “I think that’s completely unacceptable. I think it should just be one flag, Australian flag.”

Lots of people are calling for Tyson to be removed from the show due to his controversial opinions, but I don’t think Stephanie will put up with him for much longer anyway.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine