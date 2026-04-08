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Wait, was MAFS Australia’s Gia really in Playboy? Her actual career as a model, uncovered

She claims she befriended a Playmate in her 20s

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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MAFS viewers were a bit surprised when Gia shamed Scott’s ex for being an OnlyFans model. Didn’t Gia already hint on the show that used to be a model for Playboy magazine? Here’s a deep dive into what work Gia actually did as a model before MAFS (for Playboy, and otherwise).

Wait, was Gia a Playboy bunny?

Not really. So, at the hens’ night on MAFS, Gia said: “I moved to LA in my early 20s. I did Playboy. I would go to the Playboy mansion every weekend. Every Sunday, we’d have the buffet. I went every Sunday for four years.” She then donned rabbit ears during Intimacy Week.

Gia during the ultimate fantasy night task on MAFS(Image via Channel 4)

Gia during the ultimate fantasy night task on MAFS
(Image via Channel 4)

So, Gia wasn’t actually a Playmate. She didn’t feature on the cover of the print magazine, or anything like that.

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail Australia, she clarified: “I met a girl who was a Playmate when I was over in LA and she had passes to go to the Playboy Mansion. Eventually, when I kept coming, Hef put me on the permanent guest list, so me and her went every Sunday.” This was apparently when Gia was about 20 and 21.

So, Gia just attended events at the house (as did many people). She wasn’t known as “Gia” at the time, but went by “Cassandra Lee” (which is one of her numerous previous names).

Gia added: “I did a few little online things for the magazine. This was a long time ago. I’m 35 now, but I had a really amazing time.”

The “online things” Gia is referring to seems to be the old Playboy website, that did have photographs of women which didn’t make it into the actual magazine.

Gia used to be a bikini model

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gia Fleur (@giafleurrr)

Gia used to compete in beauty pageants. She has done many modelling gigs over the years, under many different names (including Cassandra Lee Gallo, Cassie and Princess Cassandra). A portfolio from when she was 19 features many pictures of her in minimal clothing. Her bio says: “I can do anything from glamorous lingerie shoots to bikini shoots or high fashion. More experience and variety the Better In my point of view.”

Apparently, Gia/Cassandra reached the finals of Bedroom Babe of the Year and Bikini Model Search in 2009. Yay for her, I guess?

In 2013, she appeared amongst some scantily-clad dancers in the video for French Montana and Nicki Minaj’s song Freaks.

mafs australia gia nicki minaj video

I’ve circled Gia for you
(Image via YouTube)

Gia now has plans to be an OnlyFans model

During friends and family week on MAFS, Gia made some jarring comments about Scott’s ex. She said: “Don’t compare me to his ex-girlfriend. If you want to be controversial, I’ll give it back because that’s what I’m like. I don’t think you can compare, because I would never start an OnlyFans and put that out there for $8. So, there’s the comparison there. I feel like I’m a wife.”

MAFS viewers were a bit perturbed by these comments.

Gia told the host of the MAFS Funny podcast, Josh Fox, several times that she plans to launch an OnlyFans after MAFS Australia airs. Josh also claims Gia asked the former bride Olivia Frazer for advice on starting an OnlyFans to “capitalise off the hate”.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

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Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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Add as preferred source on Google
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