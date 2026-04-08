A much-needed update on the girls in Khia Asylum, as Rita Ora performs at car dealership

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The Khia Asylum meme is still all over X, so here’s an update on some of the women from the original viral post, and whether they’ve managed to escape Khia’s curse.

Bebe Rexha is begging to be let out

Unlike some of the other singers on here, Bebe Rexha has actually acknowledged the Khia meme and regularly makes jokes about wanting to be let out. She’s been teasing a new era in her music and even dropped a single last week, Friday, called Hysteria. Maybe this will be a Bebe Rexha summer?

“Hi, babes. It’s Bebe here, reporting from the Khia Asylum. It’s hard here, you guys,” Bebe said in one X post.

bebe rexha running out the khia asylum to freedom with sabrina, zara, & charli xcx😭 pic.twitter.com/q6rtHrUiVL — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) March 12, 2026

“I heard Sabrina got out, Zara, Charli, they left… and my fat ass, flop ass is still in here,” she said in another.

Ava Max is nowhere to be seen

Okay, this is a bit of an exaggeration. The Sweet But Psycho is still pretty active on Instagram and has even been posting snippets of a potential upcoming single, but she remains one of the most low-key pop girls ever. Ava never gets into scandals; you never see her in viral red-carpet moments. She’s in this weird world of well-known but also if-you-know-you-know. And maybe that’s just how she likes it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AVA MAX (@avamax)

Zara Larsson has broken free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson)

Since her viral song Midnight Sun and complete rebrand, including developing a stronger signature look as an artist, Zara Larsson has been basically unstoppable. According to the official Khia Asylum Wiki page, Khias have to have no specified aesthetic and no strong, well-known personality. On these two merits alone, it’s safe to say Zara Larsson is officially free.

Rita Ora is going viral for all the wrong reasons

they got Rita Ora performing at a car dealership.. somebody get her 100k retweets pic.twitter.com/0teDJf6R4g — Eren (@erenfromtargets) March 28, 2026

Our favourite Primark collaborator, Rita Ora, released her last single in September, and hasn’t put out an album in the past three years. But she’s far from jobless – just a couple of weeks ago, Rita was spotted performing at a car dealership. Booked and busy!

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