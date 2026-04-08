The Tab

A much-needed update on the girls in Khia Asylum, as Rita Ora performs at car dealership

Some unlikely names have finally escaped

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The Khia Asylum meme is still all over X, so here’s an update on some of the women from the original viral post, and whether they’ve managed to escape Khia’s curse.

Bebe Rexha is begging to be let out

Unlike some of the other singers on here, Bebe Rexha has actually acknowledged the Khia meme and regularly makes jokes about wanting to be let out. She’s been teasing a new era in her music and even dropped a single last week, Friday, called Hysteria. Maybe this will be a Bebe Rexha summer?

“Hi, babes. It’s Bebe here, reporting from the Khia Asylum. It’s hard here, you guys,” Bebe said in one X post.

“I heard Sabrina got out, Zara, Charli, they left… and my fat ass, flop ass is still in here,” she said in another.

Ava Max is nowhere to be seen

Okay, this is a bit of an exaggeration. The Sweet But Psycho is still pretty active on Instagram and has even been posting snippets of a potential upcoming single, but she remains one of the most low-key pop girls ever. Ava never gets into scandals; you never see her in viral red-carpet moments. She’s in this weird world of well-known but also if-you-know-you-know. And maybe that’s just how she likes it!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AVA MAX (@avamax)

Zara Larsson has broken free

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson)

Since her viral song Midnight Sun and complete rebrand, including developing a stronger signature look as an artist, Zara Larsson has been basically unstoppable. According to the official Khia Asylum Wiki page, Khias have to have no specified aesthetic and no strong, well-known personality. On these two merits alone, it’s safe to say Zara Larsson is officially free.

Rita Ora is going viral for all the wrong reasons

Our favourite Primark collaborator, Rita Ora, released her last single in September, and hasn’t put out an album in the past three years. But she’s far from jobless – just a couple of weeks ago, Rita was spotted performing at a car dealership. Booked and busy!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: Celebrity Meme Social Media Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Why Zendaya dipped early from Euphoria premiere, as people think she’s seriously over it

Ava Max Don't Click Play new album vanished

Cancelled tour, AWOL and album out next week? It appears that Ava Max has vanished

Explaining the Khia Asylum, and how pop girlies are ending up as part of this bizarre meme

Latest

A much-needed update on the girls in Khia Asylum, as Rita Ora performs at car dealership

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Some unlikely names have finally escaped

The Love Is Blind rich list 2026: The 12 most loaded cast members the show has ever produced

Hayley Soen

Millionaires all over the place

Days after splitting from Helena and Belle, Harrison and Carrington are now texting the SAME girl?!

Hayley Soen

Belle is dating someone else too?!

Birmingham University has partnered with Warwickshire County Cricket Club

Cassandra Fong

The collaboration aims to break down barriers in education and sport

Prospective Durham University student killed in motorbike crash whilst in Vietnam

Francesca Eke

Orla Wates was on the Ha Giang Loop motorbike tour when she was injured and later died in hospital

Wicked Whims creator reveals shocking amount of Sims 4 players who use the spicy mod

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s also shared how much he makes from it

Police release CCTV image of person of interest after assault near Westgate Oxford

Christine Savino

A man in his late teens was punched multiple times in a late-night assault

The viral Japanese heart butt trend has to be the strangest thing on the internet right now

Ellissa Bain

How is this even real?!

‘It makes me so angry’: Viewers spot huge error in new Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer

Esther Knowles

One clip just doesn’t make sense in the film’s universe

‘We need some joy’: KCL Spider-Man reveals inspiration behind campus stunt

Emma Cooper

Our friendly campus Spider-Man defeating academic burnout and London loneliness

A much-needed update on the girls in Khia Asylum, as Rita Ora performs at car dealership

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Some unlikely names have finally escaped

The Love Is Blind rich list 2026: The 12 most loaded cast members the show has ever produced

Hayley Soen

Millionaires all over the place

Days after splitting from Helena and Belle, Harrison and Carrington are now texting the SAME girl?!

Hayley Soen

Belle is dating someone else too?!

Birmingham University has partnered with Warwickshire County Cricket Club

Cassandra Fong

The collaboration aims to break down barriers in education and sport

Prospective Durham University student killed in motorbike crash whilst in Vietnam

Francesca Eke

Orla Wates was on the Ha Giang Loop motorbike tour when she was injured and later died in hospital

Wicked Whims creator reveals shocking amount of Sims 4 players who use the spicy mod

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s also shared how much he makes from it

Police release CCTV image of person of interest after assault near Westgate Oxford

Christine Savino

A man in his late teens was punched multiple times in a late-night assault

The viral Japanese heart butt trend has to be the strangest thing on the internet right now

Ellissa Bain

How is this even real?!

‘It makes me so angry’: Viewers spot huge error in new Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer

Esther Knowles

One clip just doesn’t make sense in the film’s universe

‘We need some joy’: KCL Spider-Man reveals inspiration behind campus stunt

Emma Cooper

Our friendly campus Spider-Man defeating academic burnout and London loneliness