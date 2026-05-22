Bridging the gap: Exeter launches free AI training for students and teachers

New courses will give students the confidence to use AI

5 hours ago

Ongoing efforts from the University of Exeter to tackle the digital divide in artificial intelligence have inspired its newest, free courses for sixth form teachers and A-Level/BTEC students.

The two courses, one for each of the respective audiences, are uniquely tailored around AI implementation within higher education, guided by UK examination board rules and undergraduate input to prevent prohibited assistance. The strict focus on such compliance sets Exeter’s courses apart from others already on the market.

They are available to access at Learn.Exeter and comprise of two 45-minute sessions for the teachers, and one for the students.

It is with no doubt that the educational landscape has shifted dramatically since the use of ChatGPT and other Large Language Models (LLMs) have become widespread among young people and educators.

When used safely and fairly, LLMs offer opportunities to enhance studies, though many students in under-resourced areas have reported a lack of confidence in the area placing them at a natural disadvantage.

Nicola Sinclair, Exeter’s associate director for access, participation, and outreach, commented on the visible divide: “Young people from more disadvantaged backgrounds are less likely to get clear advice and support about the use of artificial intelligence”.

Similarly, from the teaching perspective, Dan Fenton, who contributed to the implementation, said the materials focus on helping staff spot misinformation and prevent misuse.

The courses will be available for two years. The period which will be used to evaluate their effectiveness of coursework quality, AI misconduct, and replication of similarly courses from other universities.

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Featured image via Wikimedia Commons