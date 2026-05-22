The Tab

Bridging the gap: Exeter launches free AI training for students and teachers

New courses will give students the confidence to use AI

Nicola Cirican | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Ongoing efforts from the University of Exeter to tackle the digital divide in artificial intelligence have inspired its newest, free courses for sixth form teachers and A-Level/BTEC students.

The two courses, one for each of the respective audiences, are uniquely tailored around AI implementation within higher education, guided by UK examination board rules and undergraduate input to prevent prohibited assistance. The strict focus on such compliance sets Exeter’s courses apart from others already on the market.

They are available to access at Learn.Exeter and comprise of two 45-minute sessions for the teachers, and one for the students.

It is with no doubt that the educational landscape has shifted dramatically since the use of ChatGPT and other Large Language Models (LLMs) have become widespread among young people and educators.

When used safely and fairly, LLMs offer opportunities to enhance studies, though many students in under-resourced areas have reported a lack of confidence in the area placing them at a natural disadvantage.

Nicola Sinclair, Exeter’s associate director for access, participation, and outreach, commented on the visible divide: “Young people from more disadvantaged backgrounds are less likely to get clear advice and support about the use of artificial intelligence”.

Similarly, from the teaching perspective, Dan Fenton, who contributed to the implementation, said the materials focus on helping staff spot misinformation and prevent misuse.

The courses will be available for two years. The period which will be used to evaluate their effectiveness of coursework quality, AI misconduct, and replication of similarly courses from other universities.

And for more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Exeter Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons

Nicola Cirican | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Activities to get your mind off of exam season as an Exeter student

Exeter University has launched a real Hogwarts-style degree in magic and witchcraft

University of Exeter hosts national roundtable to improve graduate job prospects

Latest

‘Tight conditions’: How Netflix managed to get Mackenzie Shirilla to be in film about her crime

Hayley Soen

‘It was extraordinary’

Chilling texts between The Crash’s Mackenzie Shirilla and Dom Russo reveal ‘toxic’ dynamic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

These messages were left out of the documentary

King’s College London student activist group criticises proposed merger with Cranfield Uni

Avery Sheldon

KCL Stands for Justice shared its thoughts in an Instagram post

Leeds City Council investigates claims that upside down ‘P’ was used to spell ‘Leeds’ in new train station sign

Lucy Eason

The sign came under scrutiny after commuters noticed that an upside down ‘P’ appeared to have been used in place of a ‘D’ to spell the city’s name

KCL and KCLSU share statement following Student Union vice-president detainment by Israel

Sobia Sattar

‘Our focus remains on supporting Hasnain and those closest to him during this difficult time’

Interview: Jordan North tells Newcastle students ‘you’ll never regret that night out’

Oscar Dodds

Jordan revealed his third year summer at Sunderland Uni was better than hosting concerts at Wembley

Meet the Manchester student now serving on city council whilst finishing university

Jessica Berry

Beth Hartness is the new Green Party councillor for Withington

Bridging the gap: Exeter launches free AI training for students and teachers

Nicola Cirican

New courses will give students the confidence to use AI

Homelander’s death in The Boys comic is way more brutal, and it involves Black Noir

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I wish they stuck with this version

Birmingham University project will improve support for women in the criminal justice system

Ruxandra Maritanu

A new £1.9 million funding boost will support research into women’s centres as alternatives to prison

blue end of eraser

For all of our lives we been told wrong about what the blue end of an eraser is for

Hayley Soen

There are entire YouTube tutorials about using it properly

Ranked: All 24 Russell Group universities by how much of their income they lost last year

Esther Knowles

At the worst-affected Russell Group university, the deficit is almost 10 per cent of total annual income

The annoying reason it sometimes says there’s a reply on Twitter but nothing shows up

Ellissa Bain

It’s so irritating

‘Please don’t steal from small businesses’: Cathays pub owner shames pint glass nicking

Martha Spencer

The drinkers later returned the items with chocolates and an apology note

It’s official: Lancaster Moonlight Walk will return this year

Isabella Frost

St John’s Hospice is holding a sponsored walk to raise money

Game on: The Tab Tries an interview with McFly’s bassist at Fanta x Xbox event

Amy Laird

The Lancaster Tab and London Tab came together to interview Dougie Poynter where we talked all things gaming and music

Meet the University of York grad who turned an internship into a financial planning career

Esme Hills

George Smart studied mathematics alongside the internship programme

Creator responds as ‘slavery simulation’ game that allows you to ‘whip black people’ goes viral

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Yes, it’s as awful as it sounds

After all these years, I’ve just found out what that black circle by the iPhone camera is

Ellissa Bain

It has a very important purpose

Jury fails to reach verdict in Manchester airport assault trial

Alisa Pasha

Police have been left ‘disappointed’