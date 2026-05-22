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Every year on MAFS Australia, there is someone who is branded the biggest villain in the cast. Sometimes, two of three villains emerge. Which has meant that across the many seasons there have been, we’ve been introduced to some pretty questionable characters.

There have been straight up villains who did awful things and behaved terribly, to more classic reality TV villains, who just ran riot in the experiment and caused drama. So, I asked ChatGPT to summarise this, and then crown one person the biggest MAFS Australia villain of all time. If you thought it was going to hold back, you’re very, very wrong.

ChatGPT named many, many different types of MAFS Australia villain

ChatGPT really had a lot to say. As well as naming one single person – which we’ll move onto later – it also named the “Mount Rushmore of MAFS AU villains”.

This was: “Olivia Frazer — calculated, cold, and polarising. Bryce Ruthven — gaslighting allegations, ‘secret girlfriend’ drama, constant manipulation claims. Harrison Boon — probably the most self-aware chaos agent the show’s had. Even people who hated him admitted he carried that season. Jessika Power — the original ‘supervillain’ archetype for modern MAFS, thanks to the Mick/Dan affair storyline.”

It even went on to name some “dark horse” picks, for the hardcore viewers. These were: “Andrew Davis (‘Andrew from Texas’) because viewers found him genuinely unsettling rather than just dramatic. Ines Basic because she was brutally unapologetic. Sam Ball for pure emotional wreckage.

“So my answer is… Most hated villain: Olivia Frazer, most entertaining villain: Harrison Boon, most psychologically uncomfortable villain: Andrew Davis, most iconic OG villain: Jessika Power.” Detailed!

Right, let’s name the overall biggest villain in MAFS Australia history

So, who is taking the crown? ChatGPT said: “If you forced the entire MAFS Australia fandom to vote on one all-time villain, I think the consensus winner is probably Olivia Frazer.

“Not necessarily because she was the most entertaining villain — that crown might go to Harrison Boon — but because Olivia crossed from ‘messy reality TV’ into behaviour that a lot of viewers felt was genuinely malicious. The nude-photo scandal involving Domenica Calarco became one of the biggest controversies the franchise has had. Even relationship expert John Aiken basically said her feud was among the biggest villain storylines ever on the show.”

ChatGPT is fair too, it would seem. It wanted to make it super clear that there’s an “important caveat”. It said: “MAFS absolutely manufactures villain narratives. Even ABC Australia has covered how ‘villain edits’ and production choices shape audience perception.” So, so true.

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