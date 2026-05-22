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Exeter University celebrates six alumni named in Forbes 30 Under 30

After building careers and businesses across various industries, six Exeter alumni secured a place on the prestigious list

Katie Smith | News
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Six alumni of Exeter University have been named in the latest Forbes 30 Under 30 ranking, spanning industries from climate change to gaming.

These prestigious lists recognise exceptional people who Forbes describes as “the most dynamic young innovators, entrepreneurs and changemakers.”

In the Social Impact category, both Molly Bevan and George Wade were recognised. Molly, who graduated with a degree in business, economics and finance in 2019, founded the company Impactic which organises volunteering days for businesses by matching teams’ skills with the needs of charities.

George, who studied a degree in geography and graduated in 2020, co-founded the carbon management platform Zevero which helps organisations measure and reduce emissions and has offices in London, Tokyo and Singapore.

Through Exeter University’s Student Startups Incubator and Exeter Innovation Accelerator programmes, the pair received early stage support for their ventures.

Included in the media and marketing category was Lara Acosta who completed an Msc in digital marketing in 2023. She founded the online education business Literally which focuses on LinkedIn and B2B lead generation alongside Kleo which is an AI writing tool aimed at helping experts build personal brands on LinkedIn.

According to the Exmouth Journal, Lara dedicated her recognition to Emma Wood, her former course director, saying that she gave her the “courage to keep going throughout my masters” and “empowered me to push beyond my limits.”

Appearing in the Manufacturing and Industry category is Dominic Kalantary, who graduated in 2018 after studying economics and politics, and is now a co-founder of transport management company Vectare, which has grown into one of East Anglia’s largest bus operators.

Within the Retail and Ecommerce category is Minnie Royden who was a politics graduate from 2019 and has since founded fashion brand Minka Dink London, which began as a sewing project during the Covid lockdowns.

Finally in the Games category, is Holly Reddaway who graduated with a Drama degree in 2018. She is a voice and performance director whose credits include Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, Lies of P, Park Beyond, Zombieland VR and Assassin’s Creed.

University of Exeter’s pro-vice chancellor of the faculty for environment, science and economics, Professor Alexandra Gerbasi said: “From pioneering climate solutions to building innovative businesses and creative careers, our alumni continue to demonstrate the ambition, ingenuity and social purpose that define the University of Exeter.

“We are immensely proud to see these exceptional graduates recognised in the Forbes 30 Under 30 lists. Each one is a testament to the power of an Exeter education to inspire meaningful impact on a global stage.”

And for more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Exeter Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Katie Smith | News
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