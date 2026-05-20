Exeter student ‘groomed’ into selling c*nnabis to other students pleads guilty

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A 22-year-old Exeter University student has pleaded guilty to possession with the intention to sell cannabis to other students.

The court heard that, in September of 2023, Nile Cookson was pulled over by the local police for poor driving with one passenger in the car. A subsequent search revealed Cookson possessed 1kg of cannabis within the vehicle.

Cookson assumed the blame upon initial police interference, telling them: “Whatever you find in there is on me.”

Further investigation found that Cookson’s operation amounted to approximately 2kg of cannabis. This amounts to a street value of about £20,000. Law enforcement also discovered a mobile phone and packaging devices. It was deduced that he intended to sell and distribute the product.

The defence argued Cookson had been “groomed” into an enterprise “way over his head.” He attributed Cookson’s naivety and struggles with being away from home as influential factors. The court heard that Cookson was given a large supply of drugs and a substantial cash amount and told to “sell this or else,” suggesting an aspect of coercion.

Meanwhile, the prosecution maintained its position that Cookson’s business was his own venture. The defendant’s father was heard to have had to pay a large sum to help him exit the venture. Cookson showed relief at being caught, however, expressing he saw no other way out of the situation.

Nile Cookson was delivered 120 hours of unpaid work under a 12-month community order, as well as costs of £114 surcharge and £85 for court. The judge said, while Cookson was naive and unaware of the operation’s scale, the selling and distribution of drugs is “furthering the misery for the people who will become addicted and suffer as a consequence.”

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