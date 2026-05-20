KCL Students’ Union vice-president detained by Israel after Global Sumud Flotilla interception

The university said it will share updates with students as soon as it can

6 hours ago

King’s College London’s Students’ Union vice-president of Education (health) has reportedly been detained by Israeli forces in international waters, while taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla campaign.

Hasnain Jafer, who went missing on May 18th, is a King’s student alumnus and long-time activist within the pro-Palestine movement at the university.

Hasnain graduated from King’s with a BSc in global health and social medicine in January and has been involved in pro-Palestine organising throughout his time there.

He is also reported to have helped launch the 2024 pro-Palestine student encampment at King’s. Previously, before the flotilla, Jafer criticised King’s College London’s silence on Gaza and urged the university to speak out and support student and staff safety.

The flotilla was intercepted in a daytime raid while the convoy was reportedly in international waters near Cyprus, approximately 250 nautical miles (460 km) from Gaza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOAS Liberated Zone for Gaza🇵🇸 (@soasliberatedzone)

Activists associated with the GSF say the boarding involved commandos and that communications with multiple vessels were disrupted shortly after interception.

According to GSF organisers’ statement to the BBC, the “military vessels are currently intercepting our fleet and [Israeli] forces are boarding the first of our boats in broad daylight.”

In a video circulated by activist groups, he described what happened, saying he was “kidnapped in international waters and taken by force,” and called on the UK government to help secure his return.

The KCLSU (King’s College London Students’ Union) has since shared an official statement, explaining it understands Jafer elected to join the Global Sumud Flotilla in his “personal capacity,” not as something organised or authorised by the union.

The Students’ Union also acknowledged that many in the university community are worried about Hasnain’s welfare and safety, maintaining that addressing those concerns is its top priority.

Many pro-Palestine student groups have also spoken out about Hasnain’s detainment, and are even planning emergency protests to urge action from the UK government. At the time of writing, Hasnain’s whereabouts is currently still unknown.

A spokesperson for King’s College London said: “Our thoughts are with Hasnain, his family and loved ones at this deeply worrying time.

“We are supporting King’s College London Students’ Union (KCLSU) in discussions with the British Consulate to understand more about the unfolding situation involving Hasnain and seven other British nationals, and to ensure Hasnain’s safety and wellbeing. Together with KCLSU, we will share updates with students when we are able to do so.”

KCLSU, The Israeli Embassy, and The Global Sumud Fortilla have been contacted for comment.

Featured image via Instagram @the.has.j