Millie and Zac’s Snapchats reveal what really happened in final week before they split

6 hours ago

After Millie and Zac’s shock split, everyone’s wondering what happened, and their Snapchat stories from their final week as a couple reveal what was really going on.

The couple, who met on Love Island All Stars, both announced the break-up on their Snapchat stories on Wednesday, with Millie writing: “Zac and I both love our lives and our homes, and that makes it harder to know what a future could be, so we’ve agreed that we’d prefer to remain friends.”

Zac similarly added: “Millie and I have talked about it and both love our lives where we live, which makes the future difficult to navigate so we’ve decided we prefer to remain friends.”

But just a few days before they announced the break-up, someone asked Zac if he was missing Millie on Snapchat and he replied: “Big time.” Another person then asked when they’re next seeing each other, and he said: “Two weeks or less. Can time hurry up.” So, they seemed pretty solid?

When someone else asked if they’re still together, he said: “I feel like ya’ll sometimes don’t even watch my full story before asking these questions” and claimed the only reason they weren’t seeing each other was “cuz she’s in London innit”. Something doesn’t make sense here.

Things were clearly going well between them, and they had plans to see each other in the very near future. Apparently, they were also planning for their two jewellery brands to collaborate, and he was booked to go to her sister’s wedding in June. I guess that’s not happening now.

Millie’s Snapchats over the past week confusingly told a different story, though. Someone asked what she’s doing next, and she said: “Two brand trips and then Ibiza with the girlies for fun.” In another post, she revealed the locations: “Miami to Marbella and then straight to IBIZA. SLIVING.” It’s giving… hot girl single summer. Does this mean she was the one to break things off?

They had been separate since the end of April. Millie went to visit Zac in his hometown of Arizona for three weeks after Coachella, and it’s been radio silent since then. He’s been hanging out with Ciaran and Carrington, who have jetted off to Arizona for a never-ending boys trip. There must be more to the story.

For all the latest reality TV news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram