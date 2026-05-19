‘I didn’t pick sides’: Rosie Graham breaks silence after The Crash doc with lengthy statement

4 hours ago

Influencer Rosie Graham was interviewed for Netflix’s The Crash and has shared a statement following her appearance.

Netflix’s newest true crime documentary, The Crash, follows the case of a fatal accident that killed two teenagers, Dominic “Dom” Russo and Davion Flanagan. The driver, Mackenzie Shirilla, has been jailed for two counts of murder.

Throughout the doc, those close to Mackenzie are interviewed. One self-proclaimed friend is Rosie Graham, an influencer with almost one million TikTok followers. She’s been receiving a lot of criticism from viewers who claim she was biased and making too many excuses for Mackenzie.

She shared a statement on her TikTok story to address some of the confusion.

“I know a lot of people have questions, so I just want to clear a few things up respectfully,” she said. “Prior to the trial, I did speak with the prosecution, answered every question I was asked, and made it clear that I was willing to testify and cooperate in any way needed.”

She continued: “I also want to address the inclusion of my social media in the documentary. I never wanted followers, views, or personal attention connected to such a serious situation, and I specifically expressed to the directors that I did not want that aspect included.”

Rosie highlighted how long her interview with the production team was, most of which was cut from the documentary.

“My interview lasted over eight hours, and I had no control over what portions would ultimately make the final cut. At no point was my intention to pick sides, defend anyone, or make light of the seriousness of the case,” she said.

“I was simply answering the questions I was asked based on my own experiences, knowledge, and what I personally witnessed. These are two examples of what I feel is the documentary pushing a narrative without providing my full explanations.”

Rosie then shared an alleged screenshot of a text message her boyfriend had sent to the production team, clarifying that she didn’t want her social media involved in the film.

“Hello! Yes, we have been meaning to get that done, we did have one question, though, nothing bad. We are just curious of what the screenshot of Rosie’s YouTube channel is for, we know that it is inevitable for people to find her page heck some might already know her hahah but we just try to keep that as separate as possible but again we know it’s inevitable we are just trying to see if it would be possible to leave it out or whatever but again we aren’t worried or upset just curious, thank you and we will get that done for you guys today”

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.