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The ultimate guide to beach days for Exeter students

Planning a trip to the beach? Don’t go without reading this!

Lara van Soest | Guides
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Summer term brings many things with it to life at Exeter University: Exams, sun, EGB. But one of the best parts about summer at Exeter are the term three beach trips.

So, to equip you with all you’ll need to know about planning a day on the beach, I have compiled all my tips and advice!

My qualifications? I have grown up by the beach, worked in a beachside ice cream shop for about six years and go swimming in the sea all year round (shoutout to Exeter Open Water Swimming Society). Spending time by the sea is an essential for me.

Which beach to pick?

At Exeter, we are lucky enough to be situated right next to the Devon coast. This means there are several popular and gorgeous beach locations just a train, drive or bike away.

First things first when planning a trip to the beach. Where to go? From Exeter there are several options of places to visit.

Of course, this wouldn’t be an article about Exeter beach days if I didn’t bring up Exmouth. The beach that everyone and their flat goes to. With stretching sands that border a small seaside town, it makes for a convenient place to spend the day. It’s got everything you need and its only a short train journey away.

Down at Exmouth, you are almost guaranteed to bump into a course mate or mutual friend. Because if you aren’t at the library in term three, you are sunbathing on Exmouth’s busy sands.

Another popular destination is Dawlish Warren, the other side of the estuary to Exmouth. This beach has a small arcade, amusement park and cafe right by it. And its great to swim at, compared to the strong currents at Exmouth, its far easier.

If you want something more remote. Try going further up the coast to Sidmouth or Teignmouth. Or, if you have a car and the petrol money. Try driving to Cornwall for an outing. Beaches like Polzeath are great if you are a keen surfer and want to catch some waves.

The essentials you’ll need

Once you’ve decided your destination, now you must prepare. I always like to pack a bag with all the beach essentials: Towels (I like to take two, one to lie on and one to dry off with), sun cream, water, snacks, sunglasses, and, of course, a book to read while you sunbathe.

If you go in a group, its a great idea to bring a ball or some games to play on the sands. If an evening trip is more your style, make sure you bring layers. Once the sun goes down the temperature plummets. We have to remember we are in the UK after all, and not the scorching climes of the beaches you’d find abroad.

Make sure you wear things that dry easily and you don’t mind getting sandy. If you can avoid it, don’t wear trainers. Trust me when I say you do not want sandy feet every time you wear trainers for the next three months.

If you’re like me and get bored of studying at the desk. You can always take some revision to go over at the beach. Lucky for us English students, revision looks like rereading books. I wouldn’t recommend doing this with anything that requires too much brain power however, because lying in the sun all day does make you sleepy…

If you are taking the train, be wary. On hot days (especially the weekend) the train that goes from Dawlish Warren to Exmouth and back again can get packed. But from Exeter either way is a short journey, and 20 minutes in a packed carriage is worth it for a day of fun in the sun.

The perfect itinerary

When you get to the beach, secure your spot and get comfy. Now the fun begins. Whether you prefer to catch some sun, have a little picnic or play games. Beach days are so great because you can literally do whatever you like.

If you at the beach, one absolute non-negotiable is that you must get ice cream. I don’t make the rules. There really is nothing better than an ice cream by the sea.

I’ve certainly dabbled in the ice cream that’s up for offer at our local beaches. So I would say that Exmouth probably has the best selection of ice cream shops to sink your teeth into. Whether you like mint choc chip or salted caramel, no one’s judging.

An important reminder

If you do swim at the beach, always be mindful. The sea can be dangerous if you are an inexperienced swimmer and its easy to get caught in rip currents. If you’re going to a lifeguarded beach, read the signs and swim where you can be seen. If there aren’t lifeguards, makes sure you have someone who knows where you are or go with a friend. If you are ever in trouble at sea or near it, call the coastguard!

Speaking of safety, remember to reapply sun cream throughout your day and drink plenty of water. I have learnt from experience that returning home sandy, burnt, and dehydrated is not preferable.

The most important thing is to enjoy yourself!.Make the most of going to a university that is by the coast. Exeter university offers so much in terms of its beautiful surroundings. So if you make sure to do anything while you are here, make it that you explore the Devon coastline.

And for more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Exeter Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Lara van Soest | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
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