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Here are nine summer term ‘activities’ every Exeter girly knows too well

Hot girl summer? I think not x

Emily Thackeray | Guides
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Summer time is always magical at Exeter uni. Lectures end for the year, the sun is shining, and it’s time to put on that Urban Outfitter’s top and have a cocktail in the Impy beer garden.

Sometimes these activities don’t… exactly go to plan. So, here are nine summer “activities” every Exeter girly definitely knows too well.

1. Walking around campus

Ah, summertime… the sun is finally out and it’s time for a stroll around campus. Although, something feels very Truman-esque about it this time of year. There isn’t a queue for Pret and even Starbies is kind of… dead. Besides, the trust-funds for the year are somewhat depleted and a caramel-mocha-whatever isn’t in the budget.

With lectures ending for the year and the majority of students stuck cramming for exams, you’ll find that campus is a little unsettling. Maybe it’s the silence, maybe its the tense atmosphere and horrible aura radiating from second and third year students.

2. Crushing disappointment

Depending on your course, you either have tons of revision and studying to do, or absolutely zilch. As us English girlies know, summer term is usually spent doing a single twenty-four-hour exam and maybe a bit of coursework.

For the girly-pops crushing STEM, however, you’ll probably find them cramming in the library at all hours, or at least crashing out on a Friday night when the English lot are going off to TP and they’re chained to their desks.

The result for both is crushing disappointment. While for most uni-terms it’s plain sailing for cross-course friendships this time of year is particularly rough. Someone inevitably ends up sitting alone in the Impy beer garden while the other has serious FOMO.

3. Serious FOMO

We’ve already talked about the crushing FOMO you’ll feel when your exam-less, carefree housemates and friends go off to Impy without you but what about the other kind of FOMO? Most notably, for your friends back home.

Those who opted out of crushing student debt and crippling interest will spend their summers abroad – maybe they’ll be travelling to South East Asia, backpacking across Thailand, or sunning themselves in the south of France. It doesn’t really matter where they go, to be honest. The point is, you’ll be taking a study break, scrolling through Insta and you’ll see endless videos of your friends back home travelling to Greece while you’re having a menty-B over looming assessment deadlines. Yikes.

4. Existential crisis

Neurotic girlies will relate. The lack of structure and drive uni provides is suddenly gone… and you can try to fill the void with cycling or reading or knitting but, ultimately, you end up spiralling. Dry-heaving and hysterically crying at 4am, you’ll end up cutting a wonky fringe while sat on your bedroom floor.

5. Breaking up with your boyfriend before heading home

Every summer-term these girlies conveniently dump their boyfriend to have a “clean-slate” come the autumn term. They’ll tell you it’s because they’ve grown as people, the relationship has run its course… but it’s really just the fear of commitment. It’s all good though, because it’s fairly easy to pick up another during Fresher’s. New year, new you, new… boyfriend?

6. Going back to your ex out of desperation

This feels like a canon event because it is. You swear to god he’s a loser, you were doing charity work anyways, and your friends can only agree. But ultimately, you go back to him. Maybe it’s the looming summer-break, maybe it’s the crushing fear of graduation and becoming a real adult… regardless, you go back to him.

Yes, you’ll regret it. Turns out a crappy relationship is just as bad the second time around.

7. Trying to book a girls trip

As a response to watching all of your friends back home globe-trotting, you and the squad decide a girl’s trip is just what you need. However, between trust-fund Becky’s refusal to travel anywhere without a spa and Lily’s general lack of funds altogether… you can’t agree on a location or a hotel or… well, anything really.

It never makes it out the GC, but it was a nice enough idea.

8. Falling out with your housemates

It’s probably the pressure of exam-season or whatever, but the result is always the same. A massive row, probably over a borrowed Urban Outfitters top or a borrowed boyfriend, that culminates into what can only be described as nuclear-level warfare.

Either way, you now hate each other and you’re contractually obligated to live with them again next year. Great

9. Crying over move-out day

You and your housemates fought all year, complaining about dirty dishes, disruptive afters, and stolen clothes. However, come move-out day, it’s “I’ll miss you so much!” and “we’ll Facetime and watch movies together as a house still, right?”

Really, you’re slightly glad to be rid of them. Well, kinda.

And for more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Exeter Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Emily Thackeray | Guides
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