The Tab

Friday Club: Big food and drinks deals on Lancaster University campus

Every Friday there will be huge deals including free food and drink for Lancaster students

Amy Laird | Guides
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There are huge food and drinks deals on Lancaster University campus this term as a part of the uni’s new Friday Club scheme.

Now that we are in the throes of exam season, fighting our way through, many on-campus hospitality spots have decided to offer deals each week of this term to improve morale amongst students.

Friday Club, introduced on the 17th of this month, enables students to grab the yummiest food and drinks for little or no price (a very much needed pick-me-up during our final term).

Each week, a fabulous deal will be announced at 12am on Friday via social media (the deal will only run for that day).

Students can spot these deals early by following several of Lancaster’s on-campus food and drink accounts on Instagram such as @fyldebarlancs, @luthedeli, @lutrevorbar and @grizedalebarlancs.

The extensive list of accounts can be found tagged in one of @lancsunicampuslife latest Instagram posts.

To redeem a deal, you simply have to follow the link posted by the venue promoting a deal that day, claim your voucher and show it at the till when you order. Previous Lancs deals have included free burgers from The Mill and free coffee from The Marketplace on campus (delicious!).

This new scheme seems like the perfect way to kick off your weekend. I can only wonder what deal they will bring out this Friday to launch Lancaster’s long-awaited Roses’ celebrations.

Besides the Varsity festivities, if you are feeling bogged down this term with work, then this Friday Club certainly sounds like the perfect pick-me-up to get you through exam season. You just need to head over to Instagram each Friday and keep an eye out for fresh deals (I certainly will be).

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Lancaster Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Amy Laird | Guides
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