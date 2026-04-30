The truth behind Bec’s $3 million house on MAFS Australia, and how she really afforded it

5 hours ago

In the latest MAFS Australia episode, we saw Danny visit Bec’s huge Adelaide house which is absolutely stunning, and everyone’s asking how she afforded it. Thankfully, the bride has addressed the huge “controversy”.

Throughout the episode, it was mentioned multiple times that the house is worth $3 million, but her mortgage is only $97k. So, how did she pay for the rest of it?! Well, it turns out she was actually given the house. That makes a lot more sense.

During an appearance on the MAFS Funny podcast, Bec revealed: “I got it given to me. I’ve been paying the mortgage for the past three years, but yes correct, it was given to me see.” She didn’t say who gave her the house, but it was presumably a family member.

Bec’s dad Lee Zacharia is a wealthy nightclub owner in Adelaide who once featured on Cleo magazine’s Most Eligible Bachelors list in 1988, and she has been open about having a “boujie” life growing up, often going to posh events like polo and the races.

But Bec is actually now renting the Adelaide house, and isn’t currently living there. “I’m now unemployable. I’m renting now. My house is rented out and I’m worried about where my next rent payment is gonna come from. That’s where I’m at right now,” she said.

The podcast host said that her being given the house is a very important bit of context that should have been addressed on the show, claiming it came across like she was bragging and making others feel bad for not being able to afford a house like that.

@jshfx I wouldn’t usually share something talking about this as it feels weird, but I think homestays left a lot of people feeling… inadequate? Between Bec’s boasting, Alissa belittling David for renting and Gia judging Scott’s home, it made me at least reflect on my own situation and finances. Search MAFS Funny on any podcast app to listen to the full chat. #mafs #mafsau ♬ original sound – Joshua Fox

“Probably, but I don’t control what’s shown and what’s not. In that moment, it looked like I was like bragging and stuff, but actually I was just pissed off,” Bec clapped back.

“I will never be able to buy a house as a single woman. You’re more ahead in life than I am and I ever would be. I can’t save money I’ve earned like so much money in my life and I have nothing to show for it really.”

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Featured image credit: Nine