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Bec on MAFS Australia 2026

Um, Bec has a new job after MAFS Australia 2026… giving dating advice

Respectfully what gives her the right

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Bec has bagged herself a new job following the MAFS Australia 2026 experiment, and it’s doing something you might not be expecting. She’s dishing out dating advice.

Bec has openly spoken about how her behaviour on the show caused her to be dismissed from her former job. “After my abhorrent behaviour at dinner party three was aired, my employer, the very next day, suggested I don’t come back after MAFS had finished airing. I declined,” Bec told PEDESTRIAN.TV. “A week later, I was informed I didn’t have an option to stay and was dismissed from my workplace!”

Following this, the bride then said she had been left “unemployable” after MAFS, and the show has made her life really hard. “The public hates me. The only version of me you got to see was a crying, insecure villain. That’s not who I am,” she claimed.

Well, now it looks as though she can put that behind her. Bec has bagged a new job, using everything she learned from MAFS Australia to give out dating advice. Sure thing.

She’s now working with Adelaide news publication The Advertiser, in what she has described as a sort of “agony aunt” column role. She announced the role on TikTok, and asked people to send in their queries for her to answer.

“It’s Bec Zacharia here from season 13 of Married at First Sight Australia, as you’ve probably all watched, and you all know, I have been through the absolute ringer on a rollercoaster throughout my time on MAFS, but I’ve also learned a lot along the way, and now I want to help you,” she said.

“So what dramas do you have going on in your life? Are there relationship issues, family issues? I want to hear about it, and I want to help you send them through to me. I can’t wait to speak to you.”

@the.tiser

Do you have a burning relationship question that you want answered? 💔🤔 It’s safe to say Bec’s time on #MAFS had highs and lows, but now she’s using her expertise to give others struggling with relationships, whether they be romantic, friendships or family, her special brand of unfiltered advice. 💬 Send us a DM with your questions and we might put them to Bec! #marriedatfirstsight #marriedatfirstsightaustralia #relationship #advice #question #answer

♬ original sound – The Advertiser – The Advertiser

In an interview with Chattr, she spoke more about the role, and said she learned a lot about relationships through the show, so now wants to use that.

Bec said: “I am so excited to bring a little fun out of a really exhausting and humiliating experience that I had on MAFS. I have learned so much about myself and relationships from the experts and my time, so this is a great opportunity to have a little bit of fun and help people.

“It’s just a bit of fun…. everybody takes things so seriously these days, and this is just a great opportunity to help people in a light-hearted way. I am by no means a relationship expert, nor an i going to be giving life-saving advice, it’s merely to connect with people, in a fun, informative, different and exciting way.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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