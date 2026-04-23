I’m a trauma therapist, this is everything I’d say to MAFS Australia’s Gia in a session

This is way better advice than the experts have given

3 hours ago

A trauma therapist has shared all the things she would say to MAFS Australia 2026 bride Gia Fleur, if she had a session with her. Let’s just say, it’s eye-opening.

In the last few weeks in the experiment, Gia has found herself at the centre of a lot of drama. She’s had an ongoing feud with Bec, and leaked chats revealed she instigated Bec’s fight with Juliette. As well as this, Gia has planted herself in the middle of the “screenshots” chaos, which has had a knock-on effect on her relationship with Scott.

During feedback week, in a letter from Stella and Filip, Gia was advised to not be defined by drama, as it was beginning to feel as though she’s always in it. They told her to get out of gossipy group chats, and just focus on her marriage.

Now, a trauma therapist has shared the advice she would love to give to MAFS Australia bride Gia. It also breaks down her reliance on being in drama, and what this says about her personality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trauma-Informed Therapist & Social Worker in Australia (@therapywithcourt_)

“I can hear how much it matters to you to not be reduced to ‘the drama’ but something in you keeps pulling you back into it,” trauma therapist and social worker Courtney Luftig, who is based in Australia, said she would say in a session with Gia. “Can we explore something, what if the drama isn’t random, but organised?”

She went on to say she would ask Gia if “part of you knows exactly how to create intensity, because intensity is the only time you feel seen, felt or in control.”

Courtney said that her conversation would continue: “Like with Scott, when he said he wants more of you without the drama, something in you didn’t hear ‘come closer’ it heard ‘you’re too much’. And that’s how the cycle keeps repeating. Connection is offered but your system experiences rejection.

“So, instead of risking being calmly seen, this part creates something louder that people can focus on instead. Not because you want to push people away, but because closeness without control feels unsafe in your body.” She went on to say she believes Gia has learned that “connection comes with a cost” and is scared of what might happen if she let this stop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trauma-Informed Therapist & Social Worker in Australia (@therapywithcourt_)

Courtney then shared a second post, in which she said she would probably need a second session with Gia. Fair enough. She again said Gia demonstrates that to her it’s not always about “drama” and that it’s more “what happens when you lose control of the narrative.”

She said she would raise with Gia how she can appear “confident, composed and in control” but only when things are going her way. When this isn’t the case, “things escalate quickly”.

Courtney would tell Gia: “You push him [Scott] away, and create distance before he can. And then when he doesn’t chase, you come back activated and urgent. That push-pull appears to be something you’re familiar with. It’s a way of trying to stay in control of how this ends. Because if you leave first, you don’t have to experience rejection.”

Courtney said Gia typically likes to be in control of how she’s portrayed and has to “manage the narrative to feel safe”. But, this is “creating the exact dynamic you say you don’t want”. So, she would unpack this with Gia.

Very, very interesting!

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